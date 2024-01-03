Kristen Bell is grateful Dax Shepard was born. The 43-year-old actress couldn't help but gush about her longtime love in a touching birthday tribute post on Tuesday.

"To the man who this year started using his flashlight to read the menu, who eats 175 g of protein a day, who loves his friends ferociously," she began, adding, "who never balks when I ask him to participate in a dress-up party, who taught our daughters how to change a tire, who once had the hiccups for 72 hours, who still loves a savage tan, who snuggles with the dogs even though he doesn’t like them, who fixes all the bikes, and who always riles the kids up before bedtime: I will never be able to articulate how happy I am that you were born, and that I found you. Happy birthday my love 💜🎉🥳"

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Shepard turned 49 on Tuesday, and along with her sweet words, Bell also posted a montage of rare photos and videos of herself with her man and their children.

The couple share daughters Lincoln, 10, and Delta, 9, and are careful to keep their girls' faces off social media. But in the clips, Shepard is seen showing one of them how to change a tire, having nighttime dance parties and more.

Back in September 2023, Bell spoke with ET about her secrets to a lengthy marriage after tying the knot with Shepard in 2013.

"Common goals, seek them out. Our kids are a common goal, right?" she told ET. "People are like, 'Oh, I wouldn't be able to work with my husband or wife or partner.' For me, I want another common goal with him. I respect him so much creatively. I have so much trust in him. Of course I want him to be my director or my scene partner."

RELATED CONTENT: