Kristen Bell Says She Lets Her Children Drink Non-Alcoholic Beer

Kristen Bell's not a regular mom, she's a cool mom.

While appearing on an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Good Place actress, 43, revealed that she lets her two daughters drink non-alcoholic beers.

"My kids have ordered non-alcoholic beers at restaurants before," Bell said of daughters Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 8, whom she shares with husband Dax Shepard.

While she admitted that it "sounds insane," Bell said there's some important context behind it.

"Context is important, we've learned that over the last few years," Bell explained. "My husband and I, when we walked the babies at night in our neighborhood, when my daughter was really little -- he is a recovering addict, but he likes non-alcoholic beer -- so he popped one open, he'd have her on his chest, and we'd walk and look at the sunset.

The Frozen star continued, "So, as a baby, she was like, pawing at it, and sometimes she would suck on the rim of it. So, I think it feels to her like something special, something daddy, something family."

Bell was quick to make clear to both Clarkson and the audience that there is no alcohol in these beverages.

Although she's allowed her daughters to partake in drinking the beverage, she joked that after they've asked for it in restaurants that maybe the drink should be reserved for "home time."

Bell said she sees nothing wrong with it, despite any judgment she might face for allowing her daughters to partake in the act with their dad.

"But then I'm sort of like, you can judge me if you want, I'm not doing anything wrong," Bell added. "That's your problem."

Back in February, Bell opened up in the cover story for Real Simple magazine about her open communication with her daughters Lincoln and Delta.

"I hate the word 'taboo.' I think it should be stricken from the dictionary," Bell said at the time. "There should be no topic that's off the table for people to talk about. I know it's shocking, but I talk to my kids about drugs, and the fact that their daddy is an addict, and he's in recovery, and we talk about sex."

