Dax Shepard had some sweet birthday wishes for his wife, Kristen Bell!
On Tuesday, the Frozen actress celebrated her 43rd birthday and the Armchair Expert host took to Instagram to dedicate a sweet message to her.
"Happy Birthday to the world’s hottest jujitsu practitioner. And that’s in addition to being the greatest mom, wife, sister and dog owner that this world has ever known. Everyone one of us in her Orbit has hit the jackpot. Happy Birthday Buddy!!!! @kristenanniebell 🎉🎂🥳🎈🎊🎁," he wrote.
Shepard's post led with a selfie, snapped on a boat by Bell, and included a solo shot of his wife smiling in front of a sunset, and a host of sweet couples selfies. Giving his followers a look at Bell in jujitsu action, the comedian ended the post with a picture of the birthday girl in her martial arts uniform.
Bell shared her husband's sweet birthday post on her Instagram Story.
The Good Place star's birthday comes a week after she and Shepard joined a host of famous faces for an A-list trip to Idaho.
Keeping things sweet, Bell led her photo dump from the trip with a picture of her husband planting a kiss on her.
"Idaho, chapter 1 🏔️🧡," she wrote.
Bell and Shepard, who share two daughters, are set to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary in October. Last year, the People We Hate at the Wedding actress dished to ET about the secret to their lasting love.
"Stay vulnerable," Bell shared. "At least my secret. You've gotta be vulnerable -- we have to be vulnerable when we don't want to be. That's what works for us."
