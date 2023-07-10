Let's play a game of how many celebrities you can spot!

On Friday, Kristen Bell took to Instagram with a photo dump from her family trip to Idaho. Among the snaps were pictures of her with husband Dax Shepard and their two daughters, Lincoln and Delta, whose faces she kept concealed. However, there was one more shot that quickly took the internet by storm: a photo of a long dinner table lined with very famous people.

There was Friends co-stars and real friends Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox, Ozark's Jason Bateman and Severance's Adam Scott, comedian John Mulaney and actress Olivia Munn, as well as late-night host Jimmy Fallon and CNN anchor Jake Tapper.

As one comment read, "Coming in on that dinner table was one gasp after another 😮😮😮."

Another added, "Going seat by seat at that dinner was just the gift that kept on giving lol."

Instagram

Meanwhile, Cox gave the trip her stamp of approval, writing, "So fun! ❤️."

Who will make the cut for next year's star-studded dinner photo? We'll just have to stay tuned.

