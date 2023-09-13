Kristen Bell might not put much stock in her wedding anniversary to husband Dax Shepard, but the 43-year-old actress and activist has definitely put some thought into what makes for a lasting marriage.

Bell and Shepard, 48, are preparing to celebrate their 10-year wedding anniversary next month, and the couple is stronger than ever. The Frozen star thinks that having "common goals" with your partner is key to a healthy relationship.

"Common goals, seek them out. Our kids are a common goal, right?" she tells ET's Cassie DiLaura. "People are like, 'Oh, I wouldn't be able to work with my husband or wife or partner.' For me, I want another common goal with him. I respect him so much creatively. I have so much trust in him. Of course I want him to be my director or my scene partner."

In addition to common goals, Bell thinks that a "deep sense of respect" is important in maintaining a good marriage.

"Understanding that your partner used to be a little person is the best thing you can do," she adds. "Sometimes if we're ever on the verge of a fight, one of us will say -- it's usually Dax -- 'I feel like 8-year-old Dax right now.' And I'm able to see him like I see my kids, which is in a very different way and go, 'Oh yeah, you're a little person that had trauma and triggers and it's not about me,'" Bell says. "But if I could change my behavior in a way that benefits our relationship, why wouldn't I do that?"

And though she focuses on taking care of her marriage, Bell readily admits that her anniversary isn't weighing heavy on her mind.

"It's 10 years? I can't be bothered with the anniversary," the mother of two says. "Halloween is coming up. And I don't need any aluminum, and he doesn't need any diamonds."

The family is going for Harry Potter-themed costumes for this year's Halloween.

"I attempted to have him try on Dumbledore and he immediately made Dumbledore into a pro wrestler," Bell quips of Shepard, saying that she is going to be the evil Professor Umbridge. "We're all going to be Harry Potter characters and all of our friends. And we're going to do deep cut, ancillary characters."

As for another project close to her heart, Bell is continuing her work with No Child Hungry to help end childhood hunger. ET met with the actress at Valleydale Elementary School in Azusa, California, where $10,000 was donated by the No Child Hungry campaign for the school's lunch program.

As a mom to daughters Lincoln, 10, and Delta, 8, Bell says she's well aware that "food is the most important school supply."

"We know that one in eight kids don't have enough food, they suffer from childhood hunger, and that's nine million kids, which as a mom, I just find that unacceptable," she says. "I can see the difference between my child's neurological availability when she gets food in her stomach to when she doesn't. I find it so unacceptable that nine million kids are feeling that every day."

The proud mom reveals that her family has been suffering from various illnesses due to going back to school, but that she's been more than ready to have her daughters back in the classroom.

"We had a wonderful summer, but it's nice to have them back in school. And I don't feel guilty about saying that," she quips.

