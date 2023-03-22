Jameela Jamil's Shocking 'Booty Call' Story Leaves Al Roker and Fellow 'Today' Hosts Stunned
Jameela Jamil left Al Roker and his fellow Today show co-anchors speechless on Tuesday after sharing her worst bad date story.
The 37-year-old Good Place actress is the host of a new podcast, appropriately titled Bad Dates With Jameela Jamil, so naturally, the British star was asked to recount her own worst date while appearing on Tuesday's Today show.
"Oh god, how do I tell this, again, legally?" Jamil pondered, before sharing, "I had a man take several steps into my apartment on what was supposed to be my first-ever booty call."
Unfortunately, those were some tricky steps as the man struggled once inside Jamil's apartment.
"He collapsed three steps in. He broke all of his front teeth, they flew across my apartment. He split his chin open and collapsed," she recalled, noting that her self-proclaimed would-be "booty call" had "misused" what she referred to as, "a drug that excites a man's sausage."
The story left the Today co-anchors speechless and gave the 68-year-old weatherman an incredibly meme-able reaction.
Jamil laughed at the moment, quipping to Dylan Dreyer, "I know you're never having me back."
Jamil reposted a clip of the moment on Instagram, writing, "OMG this is why I should not be allowed on live TV."
