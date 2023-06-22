Dario G Reveals He's Been Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer

Dario G is sharing an update on his health.

The international DJ took to Twitter on Wednesday to share that he's been diagnosed with stage 4 rectal cancer. Per the National Cancer Institute, rectal cancer is "a disease in which malignant (cancer) cells form in the tissues of the rectum."

Despite the daunting diagnosis, the DJ, whose real name is Paul Spencer, said he's staying positive and is headed to the doctor to discuss the next steps.

"Hard to write this. I've just found out that I've got stage 4 rectal cancer and a shadow on my liver," Spencer wrote. "That's damn hard to read too I'm sure. Gonna give it my best shot though. Stay positive, cos I am. Always. Seeing the doctors on Friday to discuss the next steps."

Spencer's announcement was met with plenty of support by fans, with one writing: "So sorry to hear this, really don't know what to say, stay strong mate."

Derry Girls writer Lisa McGee also sent her love, adding. "I am so so sorry. Sending all my love xx."

As did British podcast host Rich Wilson who wrote, "Sending all the love and positive vibes your way man. Stay strong geezer."

Another fan shared: "Best wishes sir. I've been stage 4 since Oct 2013. Still here. Science is awesome."

Hard to write this. I’ve just found out that I’ve got stage 4 rectal cancer and a shadow on my liver. That’s damn hard to read too I’m sure. Gonna give it my best shot though. Stay positive, cos I am. Always. Seeing the doctors on Friday to discuss the next steps. #fuckcancer 🍀 pic.twitter.com/yOo6JXTuK1 — Dario G (@dariogofficial) June 21, 2023

Dario G started as a pop trio and rose to fame in the '90s with hits like "Sunchyme," from the album Sunmachine. The group's music blew up the UK and international charts, peaking at number two in 1997.

The band now only features Spencer, but the UK born DJ kept the moniker after bandmates Scott Rosser and Stephen Spencer left the group.

After Scott and Stephen stepped away from the band, Spencer continued to release music as Dario G, including the dance track "Game On" with Pitbull for the 2010 Fifa World Cup.

'America's Got Talent' Season 5 Winner Michael Grimm Hospitalized and Unconscious Amid Health Issue



