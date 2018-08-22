Darren Criss may be known for his acclaimed TV roles, but these days he’s keeping busy with a whole lot more!

ET's Brice Sander caught up with the 31-year-old leading man, along with his American Crime Story co-star, Edgar Ramirez, at the Television Academy’s Performers Peer Group Celebration at NeueHouse on Monday in L.A., where he opened up about prepping for his upcoming wedding to fiancée Mia Swier, as well as everything else he's juggling.

“I wouldn’t recommend doing all this stuff at the same time,” he admitted. “I’ve got a music festival, I’ve got records I’m still producing… I opened a bar. Wedding planning, yeah. It’s not a good time to be on this circuit, but hey! You know, when it rains, [it] pours. I don’t need an umbrella. I’m loving it, man.”

The Glee alum got engaged on Jan. 20. He and Swier made the announcement with a sweet outdoor photo in front of a house boasting Asian architecture.

"Mia and I have had seven and a half years of fun, wacky, wonderful, CRAZY adventures together. And I'm happy to announce that we're kicking those adventures up a notch. We're goin for it," he captioned the image. "To boldly go where neither of us have gone before. Engage."

As fans know, Criss has been nominated for a Primetime Emmy for his chilling portrayal of Andrew Cunanan -- who killed Gianni Versace in 1997 -- on the Ryan Murphy-produced FX show.

“We're in a real golden age of television where there is an absurd amount of content, and arguably a lot of people will say an oversaturation,” Criss explained. “There's a lot of stuff, a lot of great things for people to consume, so to be in any kind of company with the litany of amazing shows that are on television right now, it's really cool to be acknowledged."

“And we are, I think have been ever since we started, very proud and very excited with what we were working on, so to have that be matched by other people is incredibly validating," he added. "And I already feel like we've won, like, the greatest award we could possibly get, which is to be working on stuff that not only matters, that has artistic value and integrity.”

American Crime Story is also nominated for Best Limited Series, a slew of Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress nominations, and more.

“It's very fulfilling, you know, and we've talked about this before -- we're like a family, and that is the kind of culture that Ryan Murphy has created,” Ramirez chimed in. “And everyone is on top of their game, from the youngest PA to the producers, everyone is very excited and creatively involved. So, it's beautiful to share this with them and I do hope that the rest of the crew, because we had an amazing crew, can feel represented in this 18 nominations, because without them, it would not have been possible.”

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards air on Sept. 17 on NBC.

