He may have had a blast working with Bradley Cooper in A Star Is Born, but don’t expect to see Dave Chappelle back on the big screen anytime soon.

The 46-year-old comedian has admitted that working with Cooper was such a fantastic experience, that no other film experiences are likely to ever compare.

“I don’t have ambitions like that,” Chappelle told ET when asked if fans can expect to see him in further movie projects at the Kennedy Center Mark Twain Awards in Washington, D.C., on Sunday. “The main reason I did it is because I love and trust Bradley Cooper so much. He actually is a good friend of mine and I love the experience of working with him, but I don't know if everything [else] is going to be like working with Bradley Cooper, so I don't anticipate [more such roles.]”

Cooper directed and starred in A Star Is Born alongside Lady Gaga, earning Oscar nominations including Best Actor for the project. Chappelle portrayed George “Noodles” Stone.

So, what was so special about working with Cooper on the movie?

“I can tell you this, as far as my experience -- Bradley is a consummate actor [and] director,” Chappelle said. “He’s sensitive to actors and how people might feel on set and he can evoke a good performance out of anyone. I’m proof of this. I appreciate the experience of working with him.”

The bond between the pals was evident at the Kennedy Center Mark Twain Awards, where Cooper took to the stage to honor Chappelle before he received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

Cooper, who attended with his two-year-old daughter, Lea, gushed that his scene with Chappelle in A Star Is Born was the “best” scene he had ever performed with another actor.

Chappelle’s wife and kids also attended, along with comedians like Tiffany Haddish, who told the crowd that Chappelle had always been a mentor and big brother.

“Every time I step onstage -- every time -- I think of you, because I've always want[ed] to make you proud. 'Cause you the greatest,” Haddish said, according to multiple reports.

Chappelle is then said to have paid special tribute to his mom while accepting the award, saying, “Early in my career, if you remember, Mom, you used to sit in the club with me. She'd do a full day of work. You'd be back there falling asleep, just waiting for me to go on. She would watch my show every night. How many of you have ever heard your mother say, 'P***y jokes were a little too much tonight, son'?’"

The Mark Twain Prize for American Humor will broadcast nationally on PBS on Jan. 7, 2020 at 9 p.m. EST.

