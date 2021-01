Dave Chappelle Tests Positive for the Coronavirus

Dave Chappelle has tested positive for COVID-19. The 47-year-old comedian is currently quarantined and has not experienced any symptoms, his rep told TMZ on Thursday. ET has reached out to Chappelle's rep for comment.

Amid his diagnosis, Chappelle has subsequently canceled his upcoming shows in Austin, TX, at the Stubb's Amphitheater, the outlet notes. He performed the first of five shows in the city on Wednesday night. Just two days ago, Chappelle was photographed with Joe Rogen, Elon Musk and Grimes Stubb's. People are expected to receive a refund for their tickets.

Chappelle has yet to comment on his health or diagnosis.

Chappelle is one of many celebrities and public figures who has tested positive for the coronavirus. Liv Tyler recently revealed that she contracted COVID-19 on New Year's Day and has since recovered.

Meanwhile, Hollywood productions such as The Real Housewives of New York City, which shut down again after a cast member tested positive last week. Production will resume once it's safe to do so, likely after a two-week quarantine for the star, whose identity remains a mystery.

However, many other celebs, like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Martha Stewart, Al Roker and more, have received COVID-19 vaccines.

Watch the video below to see how the rising COVID-19 cases are changing Hollywood.

How Rising COVID-19 Cases Are Changing 2021 Awards Season This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Every Movie Delayed Due to Coronavirus

Steve Martin Shares His Experience Getting the Coronavirus Vaccine

'Chappelle's Show' Removed From HBO Max at Dave Chappelle's Request

Related Gallery