David Arquette got pretty roughed up in the ring.

Earlier this week, the Scream star posted a message to his fans about why he was hospitalized after participating in a "wrestling death match."

"The main reason I got injured was because of my lack of experience - don’t try this at home," he captioned the lengthy explanation on Twitter.

“As some of you might have seen, last week I was injured in a wrestling death match,” Arquette began. “I wanted to make sure to address the photos and videos that have surfaced from the event, as this is not the type of wrestling you watch on TV.”

Further explaining why he decided to take part in such a dangerous sport, the father of two admitted that he wasn't aware just how dangerous it could be. "I knew it was violent and potentially bloody, but I truly did not know the extent of what I was participating in," he confessed to his Twitter followers. "However, I take responsibility for putting myself in that situation."

Arquette said he truly thought he was ready to get in the ring. "For the last six months I have been training and competing in indie matches around the country, as wrestling is a passion of mine,” he shared. “I want to state again that this is not traditional wrestling, and I have the utmost respect for that sport.”

As for whether he'll be wrestling again, the 47-year-old actor doesn't seem too keen on the idea. "I also want to apologize to the professional wrestling world for any negative attention this might have brought forth over the weekend, and I have zero plans to be involved in a match like this again," he continued before expressing his gratitude to those close to him.

“I want to thank all of my fans, friends, and family for their love and support over the last few days. I am looking forward to getting back into the ring, under much different circumstances -- in the near future,” he concluded his message. “However, my priority and full-time dedication will always be to acting and producing, and I look forward to sharing some of my exciting new projects in 2019. With love, David Arquette.”

In addition to his note, Arquette also shared an image of some of his injuries, writing: "Thank you to all the fans for your love, I’m a stitched up."

Just after the match, he also tweeted: "Turns out Death Matches aren’t my thing.”

While Arquette was adamant that this isn't the wrestling you see on TV, pro wrestler Liv Morgan endured a pretty nasty injury of her own during a WWE match with Brie Bella.

During a Monday Night Raw match in Denver, Colorado, Liv Morgan suffered a suspected concussion when Bella "Yes Kicked" her in the head twice.

Here's more with the WWE stars:

