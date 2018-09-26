Wrestling fans saw a real-life knockout take place on live TV.

During a Monday Night Raw match in Denver, Colorado, Liv Morgan suffered a suspected concussion when Brie Bella "Yes Kicked" her in the head twice. Liv was competing with The Riott Squad against Brie and her sister, Nikki Bella, a.k.a. The Bella Twins, and Natalya.

After Brie's kicks went awry, Liv, 24, hit the mat but somehow managed to continue on, though it was clear that she was injured and need treatment. Despite Liv's injury, The Riott Squad went on to win.

Following the scary match, Brie took to Twitter to address the injury and express her well wishes for Liv.

"Every match on #Raw is an opportunity for us to entertain our fans," the 34-year-old Total Divas star wrote. "Our intentions as @WWE Superstars is to win the match, never injure our opponents. Thinking about @YaOnlyLivvOnce tonight. ❤️ -B"

WWE also released a statement following the incident, telling Wrestling Inc, "Liv Morgan has a concussion and is going through the proper protocol under WWE's comprehensive wellness program."

The match marks one of Brie's first returns to the ring since giving birth to her 1-year-old daughter, Birdie.

In addition to the WWE matches, Brie also stars on Total Divas, which is currently airing Wednesday nights on E!, and is in the midst of filming the next season of Total Bellas with her sister.

"A lot of ups this season, which is great," Nikki teased to ET's Lauren Zima at the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on Sept. 22 of the upcoming season of Total Bellas. "I think Brie and I both are just on this very empowering season. Just her being back in the ring as a mom and just everything she goes through as a mom that travels on the road, how your body changes and how you get back from that and I'm back where my home is and my family and those roots."

ET also spoke with Brie and her sister last year, where she opened up about motherhood.

"The best thing is just the love you feel for your baby. The breastfeeding, that bond," Brie said. "And honestly this was the first morning where she didn't wake up to us, but when she wakes up and her little eyes open and they see you... the smile! And babies have innocent smiles. They don't fake anything. You know exactly how they're feeling."

Here's more with the WWE star:

