Nikki Bella is single and seemingly ready to mingle!

At least, that’s what it looks like in the Total Divas season eight trailer. ET has your exclusive first look at the new season, which finds Nikki starting over after putting an end to her on-again, off-again romance with longtime love John Cena once and for all. In one scene from the trailer, the WWE Superstar gets flirty with an unidentified guy, who Paige (real name Saraya-Jade Bevis) comments looks “honestly in love” with Nikki.

Still, the new batch of episodes won’t be all fun for the 34-year-old. She also admits she’s “really going through stuff” and is on the verge of a “meltdown” in the trailer. Of course, Nikki’s sister, Brie Bella, is going through her own struggles, too.

“I feel like I haven’t seen him in forever,” she tearfully confesses, referring to her husband, Daniel Bryan. “We’re literally like single parents.”

In fact, the whole season looks to be full of highs and lows for the whole cast, which features the aforementioned Paige, as well as Naomi (aka Trinity Fatu), Natalya (aka Nattie Neidhart), Lana (aka Catherine Joy Perry) and Nia Jax (aka Savelina Fanene).

“It's gonna be a really good one,” Nia teased ET of the new season at theCURVYcon in New York City over the weekend. “I'm really excited, like I said; we have such a strong sisterhood and I love all the empowerment we bring each other, and I'm hoping that message comes across next season.”

The message definitely comes across in the trailer. Check it out here:

Season eight of Total Divas promises to push each of the Superstars in new ways, with Nia striving to stay on top of her game, Paige looking to figure out her next step career-wise, Natalya exploring her own post-WWE plans as well as dealing with health concerns, Naomi dealing with growing pains in her marriage and Lana feeling the pressure to start a family. Still, at the end of the day, it’s all about the Superstars’ sisterhood.

“You know, we've always been friends, but I feel like being on Total Divas, it's made us stronger,” Nia says.

The new season of Total Divas premieres Wednesday, Sept. 19, at 9 p.m. ET on E!

