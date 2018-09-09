Nikki Bella is looking forward to all that life has to offer as she moves on to the next chapter of her life.

The Total Bellas star and WWE diva spoke with ET's Kristen Gill at this year's CurvyCon during New York Fashion Week, and said that the future holds "hopefully a lot of sparkle and shine," two months after calling off her engagement to John Cena for a second time.

"I’m really enjoying being an entrepreneur [and] I’m very excited for my comeback at WWE," Bella shared. "I just have this goal in my head of what I want to conquer as an independent woman and I’m going to get there. And I can’t wait to be on the cover of Forbes, so look out!"

Much of Bella's life in the public eye has been dominated in recent months by reports and speculation regarding her relationship and eventual breakup with fellow pro wrestler John Cena.

The former flames -- who got engaged after a tag team match at WrestleMania 33 in April 2017 -- called it quits for the first time a year later. After some time apart, it was rumored that the pair had started to reconciled and were working on their relationship.

Things seemed to be going well, and it was reported that the two had started planning their wedding yet again, when things fell apart for the second time and the pair split up once more.

Speaking with ET, Bella reflected on the importance of CurvyCon's message about body positivity, self-esteem and personal acceptance, and how it related to her own ability to love.

"It was quite a journey to really love myself," Bella shared. "But I think when you go through so much, I don’t want to say hate but criticism, it makes you do two things: You can even go in a way to please other people or you can take a good look at yourself and go, 'This is who I am. This is how I was made and I’m going to love it. And I’m just going to shine that confidence through.'"

Bella also admitted that she "100 percent" feels like she needs to love herself before she can really love someone else.

"You’re better in a relationship when you fully have that self-love and love yourself and know who you are because then you’re just so confident in that relationship."

The wrestler and entrepreneur also dished about the upcoming fourth season of her reality show, Total Bellas --which also stars her sister Brie Bella and was recently renewed by E!

Bella said the new season will focus on her "new journey, just with my family."

"It’s been, as we all know, a hard few months," Bella said. "[But] the fans have been so supportive and the fact that we got picked up for a new season and people want to continue to watch Brie and I’s journey, it just means so much to us."

For more on the emotionally taxing and tumultuous romance between Bella and Cena over the last few months, watch the video below.

