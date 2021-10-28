David Arquette is talking all things spooky. Arquette guest co-hosted Thursday's episode of Entertainment Tonight, where he talked to ET's Nischelle Turner about Scream's 25th anniversary and a beloved creepy character he's taking on that might even be scarier than the film's Ghostface killer.

Arquette knew stepping onto the set of the 1996 Wes Craven film that its impact would be much greater than a one-off slasher film.

"Wes Craven, he's such a genius and the cast got along so well, so I knew it was going to be something special," Arquette said of the Scream franchise.

With the latest iteration of the scary movie coming to theaters Jan. 14, 2022, the 50-year-old actor is once again going to be providing plenty of scares alongside some of the film's OG cast, including his ex-wife, Courteney Cox. The only thing missing is their über-talented daughter, Coco.

"That would be incredible," the proud dad gushed. "She loves acting. She loves singing. I'm so proud of her."

In addition to his role in Scream, Arquette has recently acquired the rights to Bozo the Clown, a popular 1960s children's program character who was the subject of several television shows broadcast around the country. And unlike Ghostface, Bozo isn't as scary as he's been made out to be.

"That's the problem, people have been inundated with scary clowns, so we want to bring the fun clowns back," he shared. We're gonna have him at an interactive circus in Dumbo Brooklyn called Empire Circus. It's the first time he's going to be in a circus."

Last month, ET spoke to the Scream star about the original film, which will be celebrating its 25th anniversary on Dec. 20, where he shared the ultimate souvenir he took home from the movie's set.

"No, no. I didn't take anything," Arquette said, when asked if he grabbed anything from the film's original set. "I mean, I did end up with a daughter."

And while she may be interested in acting, she hasn't been too thrilled about watching her parents onscreen. Arquette told ET that he's tried to watch the original film with Coco too, but sadly, the 17-year-old wasn't game.

"I tried to watch one with her once, she was like, 'I can't do this, this is too weird,'" he shared. "I don't know. It's hard for me to watch too."

"She's 17 right now, I’m not sure she's really ready to dive deep into the origins of her parents' earlier relationship," he added.

But, she'll get another chance to try again when the franchise's fifth installment hits theaters. While Arquette admitted it was hard to film again without the movie franchise's original director, he said his presence was felt on set and among the cast.

"It was great. I mean, it's hard without Wes. That was at the forefront," he said of shooting the newest Scream film. "But did feel his energy there, and certain moments and certain scenes, you just feel the wind blow and you're like, 'I don't know, maybe I’m like a little bit of a hippy at heart, but I felt his energy there. It just brought up a lot of memories of Wes too."

"They have a brilliant new cast that I think people already love, who are gonna love even more in this franchise," he added of the new film.

Tune in to Thursday's episode of Entertainment Tonight to see more of our interview with Arquette.

RELATED CONTENT

Courteney Cox, Neve Campbell and David Arquette Reflect on 'Scream'

David Arquette Took Home the Ultimate Souvenir From the 'Scream' Set

Courteney Cox Celebrates Daughter's 17th B-Day With Throwback Baby Pic

‘Scream’: Courteney Cox, Neve Campbell and David Arquette Reflect on '90s Horror Classic (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery