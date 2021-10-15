It's been 25 years since fans were first introduced to Ghostface, Sidney Prescott, Gale Weathers, and Dewey Riley, but the legacy ofScream is alive and well as original stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette prepare to revisit their iconic characters in the horror franchise's upcoming fifth installment -- Scream.

In honor of the release of the original Scream in 4K Ultra HD and a newly remastered Blu-ray, the OG stars are looking back on the legacy of the 1996 film.

"When Scream came out it was just such a unique film," Cox says in a featurette for the Blu-ray. "The horror genre had kind of been played out a bit and then all of the sudden Kevin Williamson writes this script where he poked fun at other horror films. It had a lot of humor in it, and it was so scary. I just think it was a big part of pop culture."

Arquette adds, "It's interesting to have become part of this history of horror."

Campell says that though she felt like they were a part of a special project, she never could have predicted the film's impact.

"We were a part of something that felt like it was on fire," she says. "There was something special about it, but you still never know. We had no clue about the success that this movie would have."

Scream will be released by Paramount Home Entertainment for the first time on 4K Ultra HD and in a newly remastered Blu-ray on Oct. 19.

RELATED CONTENT:

Ghostface Is Back! First Look at ‘Scream’ This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

'Scream' Trailer: Ghostface Is Back and So Is Sidney Prescott

David Arquette Took Home the Ultimate Souvenir From the 'Scream' Set

Courteney Cox Commemorates Wrapping Production on 'Scream 5'

Related Gallery