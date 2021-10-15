Courteney Cox, Neve Campbell and David Arquette Reflect on the Original 'Scream'
‘Scream’: Courteney Cox, Neve Campbell and David Arquette Reflec…
David Arquette Reveals the Best Souvenir He Took Home From the '…
Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon Want This 'Friends' Star …
Dr. Dre and Mary J. Blige Lead 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show, Ka…
‘Succession’ Season 3: Brian Cox Teases Logan’s Response to Kend…
Max Harwood on Channeling Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande in ‘Everybod…
Wendy Williams Has COVID-19, Postpones Season 13 Of ‘The Wendy W…
Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Facial Cosmetic Surgery Results
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Lead TIME100: Most Influential Pe…
Kristen Bell Talks New Animated Series ‘Do, Re and Mi’
'Foundation' Sneak Peek: Everything to Know About Apple TV Plus'…
Kim Kardashian Says She ‘Loves’ Kourtney and Travis Barker’s Rel…
Lil Nas X Goes Into 'Labor' After No One Shows Up For His Baby S…
‘DWTS’: Tyra Banks Defends Olivia Jade After Casting Backlash (E…
Gabrielle Union Was ‘Broken Into Pieces’ After Dwayne Wade Had a…
‘RHOP’: Gizelle Bryant on Her Truce With Karen Huger and Fallout…
NeNe Leakes Talks 'Adjusting to New Normal' After Husband Gregg'…
‘Ghost Adventures: Goldfield Hotel’ Trailer: Watch Zak Bagans Re…
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Plan to Spend the Holidays Togeth…
It's been 25 years since fans were first introduced to Ghostface, Sidney Prescott, Gale Weathers, and Dewey Riley, but the legacy ofScream is alive and well as original stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette prepare to revisit their iconic characters in the horror franchise's upcoming fifth installment -- Scream.
In honor of the release of the original Scream in 4K Ultra HD and a newly remastered Blu-ray, the OG stars are looking back on the legacy of the 1996 film.
"When Scream came out it was just such a unique film," Cox says in a featurette for the Blu-ray. "The horror genre had kind of been played out a bit and then all of the sudden Kevin Williamson writes this script where he poked fun at other horror films. It had a lot of humor in it, and it was so scary. I just think it was a big part of pop culture."
Arquette adds, "It's interesting to have become part of this history of horror."
Campell says that though she felt like they were a part of a special project, she never could have predicted the film's impact.
"We were a part of something that felt like it was on fire," she says. "There was something special about it, but you still never know. We had no clue about the success that this movie would have."
Scream will be released by Paramount Home Entertainment for the first time on 4K Ultra HD and in a newly remastered Blu-ray on Oct. 19.
RELATED CONTENT:
'Scream' Trailer: Ghostface Is Back and So Is Sidney Prescott
David Arquette Took Home the Ultimate Souvenir From the 'Scream' Set
Courteney Cox Commemorates Wrapping Production on 'Scream 5'