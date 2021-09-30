David Arquette is bringing the Scream experience to die-hard fans of the cult-classic horror film. Arquette spoke with ET's Lauren Zima, about all things Scream, including what he took from the famous set, the latest installment of the franchise and a spooky Scream experience that's been created just in time for Halloween.

"Airbnb has come up with this incredible idea for fans to be able to spend the night at the house from the first Scream movie. It is so exciting. I mean, they've decked it out with a bunch of '90s like, a '90s microwave," Arquette said of The Scream Experience, which he will be the virtual host of.

"And like a landline that you may or may not get a call from, I’m just saying," he continued, alluding to the eerie calls the killer in the film makes to its potential victims. "There's also Jiffy Pop, you have ice cream with all the Reddi-wip you want, pizza. And then you can watch all four Scream movies. And the whole house is sort of kept in the same style as the first film. They even have a door where Ghostface has left knife marks in it, and it's still there."

Arquette will virtually be hosting the three, one-night stays for up to four people as his character from the films, Dewey. The Northern California original Scream estate will be available to rent out on Oct. 21, with Scream fans able to book stays for Oct. 27, Oct. 29 and Oct. 31, for just five dollars a night in honor of the release of Scream 5, in theaters Jan. 14, 2022.

"They really thought a lot of it through. You can watch all four Scream movies in the same room where Randy gave us all the roles. It's so fun. I just got such a kick out of being there," he added.

For horror enthusiasts who are unable to book their stay at the Scream house, Scream screenwriter and scary movie expert Kevin Williamson will host an online experience the week of Oct. 25 to give fans a behind-the-scene taste of all the secrets of the Scream franchise, including a look at the cast, characters, plot twists and a special sneak peek at the upcoming Scream film.

But before the latest Scream installment, the original film will be celebrating its 25th anniversary on Dec. 20.

It's also been 25 years since Arquette himself has stepped into that famous house, but he walked away with a souvenir that he'll have for the rest of his life -- his daughter, Coco, whom he shares with his Scream co-star and ex-wife, Courteney Cox.

"No, no. I didn't take anything," Arquette said, when asked if he grabbed anything from the film's original set. "I mean, I did end up with a daughter."

And he's tried to watch the original film with Coco too, but sadly, the 17-year-old wasn't too into watching her parents onscreen.

"I tried to watch one with her once, she was like, 'I can't do this, this is too weird,'" he shared. "I don't know. It's hard for me to watch too."

"She's 17 right now, I’m not sure she's really ready to dive deep into the origins of her parents' earlier relationship," he added.

But, she'll get another chance to try again when the latest film brings back big players from the original cast, including Arquette, Cox, Neve Campbell and more. While the 50-year-old actor admitted it was hard to film again without the movie franchise's original director, Wes Craven, he said his presence was felt on set and among the cast.

"It was great. I mean, it's hard without Wes, you know, that was at the forefront," he said of shooting the newest Scream film. "But did feel his energy there, and certain moments and certain scenes, you just feel the wind blow and you're like, 'I don't know, maybe I’m like a little bit of a hippy at heart, but I I felt his energy there. It just brought up a lot of memories of Wes too."

"I remember walking over to the video village where sort of the monitors are, and Wes had a DVD player, and maybe even a VHS player, and he was playing anime movies, like these really cool film cartoons, and I was like, 'Wes, what are you doing watching these movies?' and he was like, 'Oh, these are great, I watch them all the time. You can really get interesting ideas for camera angles that you might not think of beforehand' and that was like, in the '90s, and now anime's so huge. I mean, he was so ahead of his time. He was really just such an incredible person," he added.

From reprising his role with Cox, to working with Campbell again and the brand new cast, Arquette said there's something for new and lifelong fans of the franchise alike.

"Oh, Nev's the greatest. She really is the heart and soul of this franchise, the heroine, you know. She's always, you know, there leading the whole thing. It was great. I mean, it's great working with her again, and Marley [Shelton], and you know, this incredible cast," he shared. "They have a brilliant new cast that I think people already love, who are gonna love even more in this franchise."

