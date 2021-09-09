David Beckham Begs Daughter Harper to Stay Home With Him in Cute First Day of School Video
David Beckham is having a hard time letting go as his 10-year-old daughter, Harper, returns to school. Harper's proud parents, David and Victoria Beckham, asked their youngest child how she was feeling about going back to school.
"Nervous, but very excited," Harper told her mom in a cute Instagram clip while slicing up a pear.
Dad David then wrapped his arms around his little girl, begging, "Please don't go! Stay with Daddy. Stay with me."
Of course, mom Victoria was more focused on the fashion element of returning to school.
"How's it feel putting on your school uniform after having over a month in shorts and a T-shirt?" the fashion designer asked her daughter.
"Not the best," Harper replied.
"Back to school for Harper Seven! Not sure who is feeling it the most,🤔" Victoria jokingly captioned the clip. "It’s been an amazing summer!I love you @davidbeckham x"
David also posted a sweet photo of him and Harper having breakfast together before school, writing, "Back to school 😭 A little talk of excitement, a little nervous , but the good news is very happy ❤️ go have fun pretty lady ❤️ #HarperSeven ❤️ @victoriabeckham ❤️."
