The Beckhams are getting into the holiday spirit!

David Beckham took to Instagram on Saturday to share sweet photos of his recent father-daughter ice skating outing with his youngest child, Harper.

"It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas 🤶🎄.. Thanks to @nhm_icerink for looking after us today 🥶," David captioned the slideshow. Among the pics were some of 8-year-old Harper finding her footing on the ice, smiling for the camera and giving her dad a big kiss -- but it's that kiss on the lips that drew controversy with some of the soccer star's followers.

"Um... i don’t think that’s how you should kiss you daughter," one user commented on David's post.

Others defended David and Harper's relationship. "So beautiful pal. My daughter kisses me on lips but because I'm not a celeb I'm not scrutinised like u," another person wrote.

"Anyone who gets 'offended' by a picture like this, needs to get a reality check 😅," another added.

This isn't the first time the Beckhams have ignited controversy over kissing their children on the lips. Victoria found herself receiving backlash after sharing a kiss with Harper in a sweet birthday message in 2016.

The fashion designer recently opened up about how she and David remain close to their four children.

"As parents, we have a responsibility to make sure we communicate with our children, but let’s be honest, social media is not something we had to deal with growing up," she said in an interview with Glamour U.K. "David and I are very close to our children and it’s all about communication and protecting them as much as we can and making sure they are strong, nice, decent human beings."

See more on the Beckham family in the video below.

