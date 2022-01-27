David Beckham Jokes That He's Mad After Daughter Harper Tells Him She 'Has a Crush'
David Beckham's protective dad streak continues! The 46-year-old former soccer pro recently posted a funny selfie of himself looking stone-faced while discussing his youngest and only daughter, Harper Seven, in the caption.
"Roses are red🌹 Harper seven mentions she has a crush & this is daddy’s face 🤬🤬🤬 but it’s OK she said daddy you are my only valentine ❤️" the father of four wrote about his 10-year-old daughter.
In 2016, David told ET of parenting Harper, "I have no power with that little girl -- no power whatsoever. I love all my children, of course, equally but I'm definitely stricter with the boys than I am Harper, which gets me in trouble with my wife [Victoria Beckham] of course."
Of his kids dating, David added, “We're strong parents, and strict parents, but we're like most parents. We love our kids and we want the best for them, so we’ll see.”
This isn't the first time David has been over-the-moon over his youngest. In September 2021, he teased the little girl on her first day of school in a cute video.
Wrapping his arms around Harper, David begged her, "Please don't go! Stay with Daddy. Stay with me."
At the time, David also posted a sweet photo of himself having breakfast with Harper, writing, "Back to school 😭 A little talk of excitement, a little nervous , but the good news is very happy ❤️ go have fun pretty lady ❤️ #HarperSeven ❤️ @victoriabeckham ❤️."
