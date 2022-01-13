David Beckham Tells Wife Victoria Beckham to 'Come Home Happier'
David Beckham loves his wife, Victoria Beckham, no matter her mood, but he's still going to give her a hard time about it. The 47-year-old former Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer shared a sweet and hilarious note her athlete husband left for her on her lunch.
The Post-It reads, "Enjoy Lunch ****hole... come home happier," with a smiley face. "Lots of love you know who..."
Victoria clearly loved the note, posting it to her Instagram Stories and writing, "Even when I'm grumpy he looks after me! Thank you for my lunch @davidbeckham."
David isn't afraid to shower his wife with affection. Back in April, he shared a sweet birthday message for her on Instagram, writing, "Happy Birthday mama ❤️ we love you so much and you deserve the best day ever. To the best mummy and wife happy 47th 🙃 birthday @victoriabeckham ( I’m still 45 btw ) 😆 we Love u x @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven."
The couple have been married for 22 years and share four children together. For more, watch the clip below.
