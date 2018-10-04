David Boreanaz Defends 'Buffy' Reboot to Booing Fans: 'I'm All for It'

David Boreanaz is totally on board for the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot -- just don't ask him to star in it.

The SEAL Team star made an appearance at New York Comic Con on Thursday and responded to the crowd booing when the planned reboot -- which is currently in development, with Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. writer Monica Owusu-Breen penning the pilot -- was mentioned during his discussion.

"Come on, guys," Boreanaz told the crowd. "It’s a good thing. Let’s just embrace [it]... I’m very happy for them. They want to embrace a new generation, something new."

“Everybody wants old, they want to go back,” he continued. “Which I can understand: you want to see us back in these roles. It’s great, it’s cool [but] things move on, stories evolve, times change. I think it’s a great opportunity for a reboot like this to show where we are with society now, what you can do with technology, how you can explore those relationships with the same kinds of metaphors. I’m all for it. I think it’s fantastic. Good for them. I hope that it becomes huge and successful, and does what it does.”

ET confirmed the new series was in the works back in July, and backlash from fans started almost immediately, despite the fact that original series creator Joss Whedon will serve as an executive producer on the new Buffy. Owusu-Breen has also spoken out about some of the fans' biggest concerns, noting that she's a massive fan of the original series herself.

"For some genre writers, it's Star Wars. Buffy the Vampire Slayer is my Star Wars," she wrote on Twitter after the series was announced. "Before I became a writer, I was a fan. For seven seasons I watched Buffy Summers grow up, find love, kill that love. I watched her fight, and struggle and slay."

"There is only one Buffy. One Xander, one Willow, Giles, Cordelia, Oz, Tara, Kendra, Faith, Spike, Angel…They can't be replaced. Joss Whedon's brilliant and beautiful series can't be replicated. I wouldn't try to," she continued. "But here we are, twenty years later…And the world seems a lot scarier. So maybe, it could be time to meet a new Slayer…And that's all I can say."

The new series is set to feature a black female main character stepping into the slayer shoes of original series star Sarah Michelle Gellar. For Boreanaz, it's just another welcome chapter in the Buffy saga.

“You have to realize, we started it,” he said of the franchise, which also includes spinoff series Angel, as well as a series of comics. “We’re proud of that. If someone can step in my shoes and play my character, f**k, go ahead! I think that’s great, because I ain’t putting on that makeup anymore!”

