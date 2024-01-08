David Foster's Daughter Reacts to Claims He 'Abandoned' His Older Kids

David Foster's daughter, Amy, is shutting down criticism of her father claiming that he "abandoned" his older kids in favor of his 2-year-old son.

The music producer recently took to social media to share an adorable video of his virtuoso toddler, Rennie -- whom he shares with wife Katharine McPhee -- playing the drums.

Because it's the internet, one commenter felt the need to weigh in and accuse David of essentially ditching his adult children to focus all his time on his youngest child instead. This is where Amy, 50, stepped in to set the record straight.

"I am a daughter…" Amy wrote in response, adding that there has been "absolutely no abandonment."

"I literally just talked to my dad five minutes ago," Amy continued in her post. "Are you sticking up for us? It's hard to tell these days. You see a video with an amazing two year old and your take away is something negative?"

Foster is also the dad of daughters Allison Jones, 53, Sara Foster, 42, Erin Foster, 41, and Jordan Foster, 37.

David and Katharine have both been proudly sharing videos of their talented tike to Instagram as his love for drumming as blossomed. However, it's clear that rhe quality of Rennie's instrument and his skills with the sticks have both continued to improve since the proud parents previously shared a video of his talents last summer.

The tot's enviable shiny red kit is emblazoned with his name, Rennie Foster, across the bass drum, and he's rocking what looks like a pair of high quality headphones over his ears.

"It makes sense that he'd be musical, but we're not really sure," McPhee previously told ET about their son. "He's certainly obsessed with the drums -- or imaginary drums for that matter."

Meanwhile, Foster recently told ET that Rennie has "got Travis Barker written all over him."

"I don't know what to do," he admitted. "He won't listen to me and he's not teachable right now, so he's just gotta keep doing his own thing, I guess."

