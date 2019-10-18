David Harbour and Lily Allen are taking their romance more public.

The 44-year-old Stranger Things star and the 34-year-old singer attended the Skin Cancer Foundation’s Champions for Change Gala at the Plaza Hotel in New York City on Thursday, and happily posed together on the red carpet alongside Sebastian Stan, Adam Schweitzer, Dianne Wiest and Katie Holmes. While the two didn't pose separately from the group, they weren't secretive about their relationship on Sunday in New York City, where they were snapped showing major PDA.

BrosNYC / BACKGRID

At the Skin Cancer Foundation event on Thursday, Habour looked dapper in an all-black suit, while Allen looked chic in a floral Marc Jacobs dress.

Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Harbour and Allen first sparked romance rumors last January when they attended the BAFTA Tea Party together. Earlier this month, Harbour brought Allen to the Saturday Night Live after-party following his hosting gig. Allen made it no secret that she was proud of her beau, when she shared a picture of his muscular arm from a sketch on SNL on her Instagram Stories, writing, "Mine."

Harbour previously dated Fantastic Beasts star Alison Sudol, and according to multiple reports, the two split in August. Meanwhile, Allen was previously married to Sam Cooper, but their divorce was finalized last June. Allen and Cooper share two daughters together, Ethel and Marnie.

ET spoke with Harbour in April at CinemaCon 2019, where he talked about rumors that he was the latest actor joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Watch the video below for more:

