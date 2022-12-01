David Robinson, 'Dog's Most Wanted' Star, Dead at 50
David Robinson, star of the Dog the Bounty Hunter spinoff, Dog’s Most Wanted, has died. He was 50.
David's ex-wife, Rainy, who also appeared on the show, confirmed the sad news in a post shared to Instagram Thursday, in which she simply shared a photo of the reality TV star and his birth and death dates, adding the hashtag, "#Fast156."
In a statement shared with TMZ, his current wife, Brooke, reaffirmed the news, adding that David died in her arms.
"David was very healthy and was on a work call in our dining room at home when he collapsed," she told the outlet. "Life-saving maneuvers were attempted and paramedics were called. David died in my arms."
"We ask again for time and space to grieve for the husband, father, brother and friend that was lost," she added.
Dog the Bounty hunter star Duane "Dog" Chapman also shared a statement on Instagram, in which he called David his "right-hand man."
"I'm shocked and saddened by the sudden loss of my right hand man David Robinson," he wrote. "Rest in peace."
Fans of Dog's Most Wanted saw David work closely with Dog in a handful of episodes as they hunted some of Dog's most sought-after fugitives.
An official cause of death for David has yet to be determined.
