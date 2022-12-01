David Robinson, 'Dog's Most Wanted' Star, Dead at 50

David Robinson, star of the Dog the Bounty Hunter spinoff, Dog’s Most Wanted, has died. He was 50.

David's ex-wife, Rainy, who also appeared on the show, confirmed the sad news in a post shared to Instagram Thursday, in which she simply shared a photo of the reality TV star and his birth and death dates, adding the hashtag, "#Fast156."

ET has reached out to David's rep for more information.

In a statement shared with TMZ, his current wife, Brooke, reaffirmed the news, adding that David died in her arms.