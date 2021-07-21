Looks like Kristen Bell is definitely still the singer in her family. But that doesn't mean the Frozen 2 star's husband, Dax Shepard and their daughter don't have their own fun.

On Tuesday, Shepard, 46, posted a precious video of himself and one of his two daughters, sitting in the front seat of their RV belting out Adele's "Hello."

The pair give the song their all, despite not hitting all of the British songstress' notes.

"Heaven is a place on a twisty two lane mountain pass where screaming @adele with your daughter is required," Shepard captioned the post.

Shepard and Bell are parents to daughters Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6, and rarely share photos and videos of their kids.

Back in May, Bell, 41, revealed that her oldest daughter, Lincoln, is a performer, posting a photo of the 8-year-old with her face covered after her second play.

"Congrats LBS on your second ever play! First one via zoom!" Bell captioned her post. "Most beautiful crab performance I've ever witnessed. We are so proud of all the work you put into it!"

