There was a big birthday in Salem this week!

Days of Our Lives star Bill Hayes celebrated his 98th birthday with his wife, Susan Seaforth Hayes, and their castmates from the long-running daytime soap opera with cake and a song on Wednesday.

"Thank you to our cast and crew for celebrating Billy’s 98th Birthday on set today. And the double chocolate cake was delicious! 🎂❤️," the caption read on the joint Instagram account the actor shares with his wife.

The post began with a video of Bill -- who wore a suit with a relaxed red shirt underneath -- holding on to his wife and a co-star as he walked up to his cake.

"So Billy had his 98th birthday on Monday," Susan says to the crew. "He's been on the show since 1960," she adds, before he informs her that it was actually 1970.

"And he's enjoyed every minute of it," Susan continues. "He was the first performer to sing on daytime television. When we used to have a big budget, we'd sing all the time, but now it's only public domain songs and actually "Happy Birthday" is not a public domain song, but if we can all join in, I think it would be a nice gesture," she adds before everyone sings to the actor.

The video ended with the words, "Here's to more years in Salem ... and more birthdays, too."

In a follow-up video, the birthday boy is all smiles as he talks to his co-stars.

Rounding out the post was a close-up shot of the cake which featured a black-and-white picture of a younger Bill. On top, was a nine and an eight-shaped candle, representing his age.

Bill got a special birthday shout-out from his on-screen daughter, Mary Beth Evans.

"Happy 98th Birthday to the remarkable Bill Hayes, @billsusanhayes," she wrote next to a picture of her and Bill. "Your talent, love of life and infectious happiness are inspirations to many, especially me! #toinfinityandbeyond."

Ron Carlivati, a writer on Days of Our Lives, gave Hayes a wish via Instagram Story.

On top of a picture of him and Hayes smiling, Carlivati wrote, "Happy Birthday, Bill. 98."

In 2020, Bill celebrated his 50th anniversary of being on the show. Days of Our Lives premiered on NBC in 1965. The show currently airs on Peacock.

