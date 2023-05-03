'Days of Our Lives' Star Camila Banus Exits Soap After 13 Years

Gabi Hernandez has said her goodbyes. Longtime Days of Our Lives star Camila Banus, who has played Gabi on the soap opera since 2010, is leaving the show.

Banus revealed the news to The Wrap, sharing that while she finished filming, her final episode is still a ways away. She told the website that when her contract was up, she entered into negotiations with the hopes that she could come to a compromise on reducing her shooting schedule.

"I was honestly open to renegotiating a certain type of shooting schedule where I would have a little bit more time off. But they didn’t go for it," Banus said. "And certain other factors that were involved that they didn’t go for. At first, it was just easy to say, 'Well, if you can’t meet these demands, then I can’t,' and move on with a new contract. But then, you know, I talked to producers and they had a call with me and they were like, 'Well, what can we do?' And I [said,] 'I need to slow down. And part of that is you guys accepting this shooting schedule for me, and you won’t. So I have to respectfully bow out and say thank you.' That’s all I can do."

She added that the soap's move to Peacock provided the "initial start" for her exit.

As for her plans moving forward, Banus is hoping to have a child with her husband, Marlon Aquino.

"My husband and I are trying to start a family, hopefully," she said. "And that’s another big factor in possibly just slowing down for a little bit and seeing kind of where this time takes me. But I’m also open to other opportunities and ready for big things. I’m just ready for something different."

Professionally, Banus is hoping to transition into the film industry.

"I’m ready for pretty much whatever comes my way," Banus said. “My biggest desire is to work on films. I’m a huge film buff, and I would love to work on big budget films wherever, whenever that is. I’m just excited for cultivating new characters and possibly working on something comedic. I do think that I need to stretch that out because I think there’s a lot of potential there for me."

As for her legacy on Days of Our Lives, Banus is proud to have represented the Latinx community.

"I’ve been very blessed and very lucky to have been representing Latinas and Latinos as Gabi. And I’m just ready to see how I can represent further along in my career, you know, see what the next chapter of representing will be," she shared.

Banus took over the role of Gabi from actress Gabriela Rodriguez, who originated the part in 2009. Banus previously exited the show in 2013 but returned in 2015.

She was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award in 2015 for the part.

