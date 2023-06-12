The Wild 'N Out world, friends and family continue to mourn the death of Ms Jacky Oh!.

According to TMZ, which was the first to report the news of her untimely death, the former television personality, whose real name was Jacklyn Smith, died in Miami, Florida, on May 31 from causes unknown. She was 32. A BET Media Group spokesperson later confirmed Jacky Oh's death.

Her longtime partner, DC Young Fly, has since spoken out, sharing several heartfelt Instagram posts in memory of Jacky Oh, as well as delivering a touching eulogy during her celebration of life ceremony on June 10.

"She had a beautiful soul. She was a great mother," he said in video shared from the event. "We gotta understand what she did ... her input on what she did on this earth, man. She made sure our kids were lovin' each other, they prayin'."

"I love you, Jack. These kids are beautiful, man," DC Young Fly added, referencing the couple's three kids, Nova, 6, Nala, 2, and Prince'Nehemiah, 10 months.

While more memories are being shared and more celebrations are being held in Jacky Oh's honor, ET is looking back at the love story between her and DC Young Fly -- from meeting in a hotel lobby in 2015 to sharing three children together.

A Chance Meeting

During a 2017 interview with DJ Small Eyez, Jacky Oh revealed that she met her longtime boyfriend in 2015, during his "Rookie Year" on Wild 'N Out.

"We met during the filming time of Wild 'N Out in the lobby of a hotel," the J Nova entrepreneur said at the time. "We started dating right after the show wrapped. I flew back to California, he flew back to Atlanta, and then I think I flew to Atlanta the next week or two weeks later."

Jacky continued, "So, when I first met DC, I was just coming into the hotel lobby. It was six or seven o'clock in the morning. He was with Emmanuel Hudson, which a lot of you guys know who he is. He's also on Wild 'N Out. I went to go say high to Emmanuel, and I see this guy sitting next to him being anti-social and looking mean. In my head, I thought it was Emmanuel’s brother… I was just, like, peeping game, watching him."

While she admitted she wasn't attracted to the comedian at first, Jacky Oh said she was "vibing with him," and their relationship grew from there.

"I just liked him. I just knew," she added.

A Showmance and More

The couple's relationship was featured on the show, with the pair appearing alongside each other and performing several bits during their time on the MTV variety series. Jacky Oh ultimately retired from the series in 2020, but the pair continued to document their life on YouTube.

The pair vlogged about everything from vacations to starting their family in 2016 and even pregnancy-friendly sex positions. The couple generated over 800,000 fans online with their real, honest and funny content.

The final video on Jacky Oh's page saw the proud mom taking the couple's three children to see The Little Mermaid, where she and the little ones dressed up for the occasion.

Starting and Growing Their Family

Jacky Oh and DC welcomed their first daughter, Nova, in October 2016. While the pair was just starting the family, Jacky Oh said in that same 2017 interview with DJ Small Eyez that she was in no rush to get married.

"No marriage talk yet," she shared. "You know if it's not broken, don’t fix it. We're fine, we're chilling, we're both young and just enjoying ourselves, our baby, our little family."

The loving couple would go on to welcome their second daughter, Nala, in August 2020.

"With so much craziness happening in the world, here is my little chunk of peace & happiness," Jacky Oh wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. "God chose me again & I’m so grateful to bring another life into this world."

Their third child, a son they named Prince, was born in July 2022. The proud momma shared the news on Instagram, posting a video of her latest bundle of joy.

"All praises to the highest. My son is here & im crazy about him," she captioned the clip, which captured her holding her newborn son from a hospital bed.

An Untimely End

According to the Los Angeles Times, Jacky Oh was found unresponsive at the Homewood Suites by Hilton Miami Downtown/Brickell where she was staying after reportedly undergoing a "mommy makeover." Authorities rushed the mother of three to Mercy Hospital where she was later pronounced dead. A cause of death for the TV personality has not yet been determined.

While laying her to rest on June 10, DC shared a heartfelt eulogy in her honor.

"She had a beautiful soul. She was a great mother," he said. "We gotta understand what she did ... her input on what she did on this earth, man. She made sure our kids were lovin' each other, they prayin'."

"I love you, Jack. These kids are beautiful, man," DC continued in his remarks.

"I'm talkin' about, super great mother. I want our kids to understand that you had a beautiful soul and you didn't leave us. You in heaven," he said. "Your spirit is with us, you still here, and we got an amazing support system. We got a beautiful support system and they came out. We love you. Everybody in here, keep God first."

DC shared a look at the celebration of life ceremony on Instagram. In a video set to the emotional 2019 song "Heaven" by Nathan Grisdale, blown-up photos of the late Wild 'N Out star and her family are displayed on the windows of the venue, alongside multiple framed images adorned with cherry blossoms. Other touching details included a horsedrawn carriage and doves released into the sky.

In his caption, DC offered an uplifting goodbye to the mother of his children.

"Sent you off the right way mama love u forever 💪🏾💪🏾 the kids gon be str8 and you kno GOD got us 💪🏾🙏🏾," he wrote.

In another post, DC praised his late love and her dedication to their family in an emotional post. Sharing a photo of him with Jacky Oh during her pregnancy, DC shared that he wasn't in a rush to post because "I wanted it to be a dream so bad but every hour I’m reminded of reality."

"I wanna make sure I applaud you in the proper manner 😢 You are the GREATEST MOTHER I KNOW," DC wrote. "Your soul was beautiful. Yu always wanted the best for others and I admired how our family love each other!!! Never had to worry about our kids loving each other cause you were on top of Dat!!! You kno we GOD fearing and we are grounded by the spirit🙏🏾🙏🏾 we never question the HIGHER POWER 🙅🏾‍♂️we roll wit the punches and continue to live righteous 💪🏾 will always tell our kids how much an amazing person you were especially a GREAT MOTHER!!!"

The TV personality added that he and their family will "continue to pray" and hold onto their faith because that's all they know. "Love you forever and our kids are super strong 💪🏾 they helpin me wit my tranquility no Kap," he concluded the post. "U wit me forever ♥️ The QUEEN of my children will always have a spot in my heart and the paradise 😫 ... jus know we goinn harder than ever and GOD is in control and he got us covered."

