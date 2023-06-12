Ms Jacky Oh! has been laid to rest with her longtime partner, DC Young Fly, offering a heartfelt eulogy in her honor.

"She had a beautiful soul. She was a great mother," he said. "We gotta understand what she did ... her input on what she did on this earth, man. She made sure our kids were lovin' each other, they prayin'."

According to TMZ, which was the first to report the news of her untimely death, the former television personality died in Miami, Florida, on May 31 for causes unknown. She was 32. A BET Media Group spokesperson later confirmed Jacky Oh's death.

"I love you, Jack. These kids are beautiful, man," DC Young Fly continued in his remarks.

"I'm talkin' about, super great mother. I want our kids to understand that you had a beautiful soul and you didn't leave us. You in heaven," he said. "Your spirit is with us, you still here, and we got an amazing support system. We got a beautiful support system and they came out. We love you. Everybody in here, keep God first."

The couple shares three kids: Nova, 6, Nala, 2, and Prince'Nehemiah, 10 months.

DC Young Fly shared a look at the celebration of life ceremony on Instagram. In a video set to the emotional 2019 song "Heaven" by Nathan Grisdale, blown-up photos of the late Wild 'N Out star and her family are displayed on the windows of the venue, alongside multiple framed images adorned with cherry blossoms. Other touching details included a horse-drawn carriage and doves released into the sky.

In his caption, DC Young Fly offered an uplifting goodbye to the mother of his children.

"Sent you off the right way mama love u forever 💪🏾💪🏾 the kids gon be str8 and you kno GOD got us 💪🏾🙏🏾," he wrote.

Earlier this month, DC Young Fly praised his late love and her dedication to their family in an emotional post. Sharing a photo of him with Jacky Oh during her pregnancy, DC Young Fly shared that he wasn't in a rush to post because "I wanted it to be a dream so bad but every hour I’m reminded of reality."

"I wanna make sure I applaud you in the proper manner 😢 You are the GREATEST MOTHER I KNOW," DC Young Fly wrote. "Your soul was beautiful. Yu always wanted the best for others and I admired how our family love each other!!! Never had to worry about our kids loving each other cause you were on top of Dat!!! You kno we GOD fearing and we are grounded by the spirit🙏🏾🙏🏾 we never question the HIGHER POWER 🙅🏾‍♂️we roll wit the punches and continue to live righteous 💪🏾 will always tell our kids how much an amazing person you were especially a GREAT MOTHER!!!"

The TV personality added that he and their family will "continue to pray" and hold onto their faith because that's all they know. "Love you forever and our kids are super strong 💪🏾 they helpin me wit my tranquility no Kap," he concluded the post. "U wit me forever ♥️ The QUEEN of my children will always have a spot in my heart and the paradise 😫 ... jus know we goinn harder than ever and GOD is in control and he got us covered."

In one of her own final Instagram posts, Jacky Oh commemorated Mother's Day 2023 by sharing stunning images from a family photo shoot, where DC Young Fly commented with two hearts emojis.

"I do a lot. but being a mommy is my favorite," she wrote on Instagram on May 13. "God chose me 3X. I promise i never take it for granted. I'm so damn blessed man!"

