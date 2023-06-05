DC Young Fly Addresses His Partner Ms Jacky Oh’s Death

DC Young Fly is speaking out for the first time since the death of his longtime partner, Ms Jacky Oh!

In a statement to People Friday, the Wild 'N Out star thanked everyone for their well wishes amid the shocking news.

"We thank everyone for their well wishes and ask for privacy during this difficult time," DC Young Fly, who shares three children -- Nova, 6, Nala, 2, and Prince'Nehemiah, 10 months -- with the TV personality, told the outlet.

A BET Media Group spokesperson confirmed Jacky Oh's death Thursday. She was 32.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild 'N Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed," BET Media Group wrote in an Instagram post. "Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild 'N Out cast throughout five seasons. More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children."

"The BET Media Group extends our sincere condolences to the Smith family, DC Young Fly, B Simone, Nick Cannon, and all friends who loved and cared for Jacky Oh during this difficult time," the post concluded.

According to TMZ, which was the first to report the news of Jacky Oh's death, the former television personality died in Miami Wednesday for causes unknown. The outlet, citing a since-deleted Instagram post, reported that Jacky Oh had been in Miami for a "mommy makeover."

Jacky Oh and DC Young Fly met in 2015, the same year that DC Young Fly made his first appearance on Wild 'N Out, on which Jacky Oh was already starring.

While Jacky Oh was no longer on the series -- she was working as a realtor and had recently launched a lip gloss line -- DC Young Fly was filming the show in Atlanta when he got news of Jacky Oh's death, sources told TMZ.

For one of her last Instagram posts, Jacky Oh commemorated Mother's Day 2023 by sharing stunning images from a family photo shoot, where DC Young Fly commented two hearts emojis.

"i do a lot. but being a mommy is my favorite," she wrote on Instagram on May 13. "God chose me 3X. I promise i never take it for granted. Im so damn blessed man!"

RELATED CONTENT:

Ms Jacky Oh!, 'Wild 'N Out' Star, Dead at 32

Anna Shay's 'Bling Empire' Co-Stars React to Her Sudden Death

Anne Heche's Son Atlas Poses on Red Carpet With Dad James Tupper

Anna Shay, 'Bling Empire' Star, Dead at 62 This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery