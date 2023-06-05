Anne Heche's 14-year-old son, Atlas Tupper, made a rare public appearance over the weekend.

Joined by his father, James Tupper, the pair stepped out to attend the Race To Erase MS 30th Anniversary Gala in Los Angeles Friday and were all smiles as they posed for photos.

During the gala, James revealed how he and Atlas were managing, nearly one year after Heche's tragic death in August.

"We're taking care of each other and taking it one day at a time," James told People. "We've got a lot of great support and family around us, and it doesn't help."

He added of the late actress, "We still miss her, we miss her every day, love her."

James also addressed the challenges that lay ahead for Atlas in the wake of losing his mother.

"It's very difficult whenever you lose a parent like that. Your whole world switches inside out, and I think kids experience trauma in a way that adults don't," James explained. "Adults have a context to put it in, but kids do not. You want to bury it, you want to forget about it and move past it. I happened to have lost my mom, too, when I was very, very young. So I kind of understand what he's going through."

The outing comes less than a month after Heche was laid to rest on Mother's Day in the Cathedral Mausoleum at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery, nine months after her death.

Heche crashed her car into a home in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles on Aug. 5, later dying as a result of smoke inhalation and thermal injuries from the fiery car crash.

Atlas broke his silence on the tragic loss of his mother back in January in a statement to the Los Angeles Inquisitor magazine.

"My mom was the brightest person I've ever known," Atlas said at the time. "She always knew how to solve a problem, or help a friend. She always knew the right thing to do. I cannot put into words how grateful I am or how much I miss her."

While Atlas' half-brother, Homer Heche Laffoon, 20, released a statement via his rep on behalf of himself and Atlas regarding the family's choice to inter Heche's ashes at the iconic Hollywood Forever Cemetery just weeks after she died, Atlas' January statement was the first time he spoke out directly about his mother's death.

In the same article for the Los Angeles Inquisitor, James also remembered his late ex for her "love and energy."

"Anne and I were together for more than a decade, we have a beautiful son together and in that time, she was the very definition of light in our lives, always bringing fun, love and energy," he said. "She will always be remembered in our hearts and minds."

