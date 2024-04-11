Shawn Levy is not giving up any details on whether or not Taylor Swift will be making her MCU debut in his upcoming film, Deadpool & Wolverine.

Speaking from the 2024 CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards hosted by ET's Kevin Frazier on Thursday, the director, 55, smartly said mum's the word when asked if there's any truth to speculation that the 34-year-old superstar will make the whole place shimmer (more than she already does) as Marvel Comics character Dazzler.

ET quizzed the Director of the Year Award recipient about the topic, but he continued to beat around the bush with regard to Swift's involvement -- or lack thereof -- in the film.

"That is hardly confirmed nor denied in this interview," Levy joked. "I'm going to literally walk about of the frame and save myself, otherwise Ryan's taking a hit [out] on me."

Shawn Levy at the CinemaCon 2024 Big Screen Achievement Awards - Getty Images

Rumors surrounding the "Karma" singer have long swirled due to her close relationship with Ryan Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively, but speculation increased after Levy supported Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, during a game back in October.

"All that's known is that I went to a football game, and those hours were well-documented and that's all I'm gonna say," he said. "What can I say? I think intrigue is fun."

Taylor Swift and Shawn Levy in October 2023 - Getty Images

As for the evidence in favor of the Swifties, there are several major clues that point to Swift -- who is set to release her highly anticipated 11th studio album later this month -- will join the MCU in the Reynolds and Hugh Jackman-led project.

Fans noticed all the way back in September 2022 that the teaser Reynolds, 47, and Jackman, 55, used to announce the film was shot in the same house where Swift filmed All Too Well: The Short Film.

From there, Swift's name quickly danced -- or shall we say dazzled -- across headlines speculating that she would play the comic book character who is often associated with the X-Men and has the mutant ability to convert sound into light.. a little on the nose?

Back in November, ET spoke with Levy -- also known for directing Ben Stiller in the Night at the Museum movies and working with Deadpool himself in 2021's Free Guy -- where he gave just as much of an answer about T-Swift's potential involvement in the movie.

"That was just a Sunday night hang with some friends that became a lot more," he told ET at the time.

Shawn Levy honored with the Director of the Year Award at CinemaCon 2024 Big Screen Achievement Awards - Getty Images

Levy added, "I'll just say that the proliferation of Deadpool 3 casting rumors is hilarious, and also really useful because now there's no way for people to tell what's real and what's not. So I can just sit back and just let the wave of accuracy and falsehood wash over me."

Since then, excitement for the third installment in the Deadpool franchise has grown monumentally, especially after Disney and Marvel Studios dropped the first official trailer during Super Bowl LVIII back in February.

Coincidentally -- or maybe not -- the game was a face-off between Kelce's team, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the San Francisco 49ers and both Swift and Lively, 36, were in attendance. Hilariously, the Gossip Girl actress' husband even used her appearance at the game to troll her for missing the trailer's release.

Aside from Swift, other stars rumored to make an appearance in the multiversal film include previous Marvel stars like Jennifer Garner (Daredevil) and Halle Berry (X-Men), while Channing Tatum -- who once was attached to a Gambit film that never came to fruition -- has also had his name thrown into the pool of potential cameos for the film.

Aside from Reynolds and Jackman, other fully-confirmed actors for the movie include The Crown star Emma Corrin, Succession's Matthew MacFadyen, and Deadpool returner Morena Baccarin.

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26.

RELATED CONTENT: