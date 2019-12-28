Five days after his scary accident, Dean Unglert has left the hospital.

Earlier this week, the Bachelor in Paradise alum was hospitalized following a ski accident in Switzerland. The 28-year-old reality star suffered a dislocated hip and fractured femur, among other injuries. On Saturday, however, he was finally "a free man" and reunited with his girlfriend, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, who traveled overseas to see her recovering beau.

"First steps as a free man after 5 short days in the hospital 🇨🇭," Unglert wrote alongside an Instagram video of himself walking out of the hospital with crutches as Miller-Keyes records him.

Before heading out, Unglert took to Instagram Story to share a sweet snap of his lady love snuggled up with him in his hospital bed.

Miller-Keyes also shared a video of her "free" man, all bundled up in his winter wear.

"Busted @deanie_babies out of the hospital today and explored a little bit of Switzerland 🏔," the reality star wrote alongside a video of herself on a train.

The two appeared to continue to travel, as Unglert posted a clip of Miller-Keyes with all their luggage at the airport.

"Hired @caelynnmillerkeyes to carry all my luggage," he captioned the post.

ET caught up with Miller-Keyes in October, where she opened up about her "incredible" boyfriend.

"I've learned so much about myself and he challenges me and makes me a better person. In most relationships I've dealt with, [I've had] a sort of complacency," she explained. "People are just complacent in their lives and they're happy where they're at, which is not an issue. But Dean is always searching for more and he's making me want to better myself and search for more as well. It's been great."

"He is the best boyfriend and I was just raving about him because he has the biggest heart out of everyone I've ever met," she continued. "He loves everyone he meets and just makes everyone feel so special and so loved, and he makes me feel that way, and what more can you ask for."

Hear more of what she said in the video below.

