Debby Ryan Compares New Netflix Series 'Insatiable' to 'Dexter' and 'Scream Queens' (Exclusive)

Debby Ryan is out for revenge in her upcoming Netflix series Insatiable.

The first full-length trailer for the twisty comedy dropped Thursday. The story follows Patty (Ryan), a high school who is constantly bullied and underestimated because of her weight. After a summer break away, she returns to school suddenly thinner and seeking payback on those who did her wrong.

ET caught up with Debby in June, where she opened up about the edgy role, and shedding her Disney image.

"It's funny, it's dark, it's really messed up," Ryan explained.

"With kids programming aside, there's only a certain amount of 24 and 25 year-old-girls to portray on camera, and unfortunate, 'cause I'm playing high school, which is awesome and especially in Insatiable, I'm back to high school, but yeah I think that there's something really, really cool about that," the 25-year-old continued. "Being able to look into what a woman looks like, where its not a 22 minute sitcom scenario that has to be resolved and kind of tied up together, but as messy as life is and as complex and diverse as women are and mental health is and sexuality is - subjects that we very casually allude to and speak about without being kind of in your face or problematic."

Comparing it to TV's other darker series, Ryan said, "Insatiable feels like Dexter, feels like Scream Queens, feels like, you know, dark, rounded comedic vibes. I think it's interesting."

The series also stars Alyssa Milano, Dallas Roberts and Christopher Gorham, a group Ryan seems genuinely excited about.

"There's just this gorgeous well-rounded group of both really, really established people and amazing performers and some newcomers that I think everyone is gonna fall in love with. I certainly did, 12 times over," she gushed.

Debby Ryan as Patty on 'Insatiable.' Netflix

But the 25-year-old hasn't completely moved on from her past, she revealed she's also still close with her Suite Life of Zack and Cody co-stars, Cole and Dylan Sprouse -- and yes, she's loving Riverdale.

"Yeah, I started watching the first season," she exclaimed.

"I was a fan of the comics growing up, so it was quite exciting when [the Riverdale script] was circulating and then, you know, I had friends and then got to meet friends through Cole that he had worked with on the show and that was awesome," she said. "And Cole and I are very close friends and our kind of families and friends and relationships hang out."

"It's really nice I think when you go through such intense, insane life during your high school years with people," she added. "There's only a few people that knew you before that and outside of that and through that and I value my friendship with both him and Dylan, it's cool! And they're both killing it in their careers.

Insatiable premieres on Netflix on August 10.

