Debra Messing’s feud with Susan Sarandon may surpass her dislike of President Donald Trump.

The 50-year-old Will & Grace star stopped by Watch What Happens Live on Thursday, where gave a surprising answer to a tough question.

“Who would you rather be stuck in an elevator with: Trump or Susan Sarandon,” a caller asked Messing.

“I think Trump,” Messing, a staunch Trump critic, replied with a grimace.

“Wow I thought you were going to go the other way,” host Andy Cohen remarked. “But, you know what, maybe you could make some policy changes.”

“Yes!” Messing exclaimed.

Cohen agreed, calling the actress “a very convincing person.”

“I think that, you know, if I had a moment alone with him that maybe I could,” Messing said.

The late-night exchange comes after Messing and Sarandon, 72, recently reignited their Twitter feud when Messing spoke out against a headline declaring, “Donald Trump has, if anything, inspired more women and people of color to run for office, says actress Susan Sarandon."

"STFU SUSAN," Messing wrote last month. "Oh yes, PLEASE let’s give Trump CREDIT. I mean how else are you able to walk out on the street."

Messing continued bashing Sarandon in a series of tweets addressing issues including immigrant children being held by the U.S. government, environmental protections, endangered animals, womens rights, voting suppression, the Supreme Court and international allies.

STFU SUSAN. Oh yes, PLEASE let’s give Trump CREDIT. I mean how else are you able to walk out on the street. Convince yourself that that this CATASTROPHE of a President who you said was better that HRC IS NOT ripping children away from parents seeking asylum, holding children https://t.co/UuXLLdahaB — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) September 12, 2018

INDEFINITELY in internment camps with their new policy, DESTROYING all attempts to protect our environment (yes the water you properted to care about), endangered animals, taking away women’s ACCESS to health care and legal abortion, trying to block POC from Voting with extreme — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) September 12, 2018

Judges who will support jerrymandering efforts, not to mention destroying ALL good will and allied relationships across the Globe. Oh, and lest you forget Syria, Crimea, and putting PRO-RUSSIA agenda BEFORE the United States best interests. YES, do go on — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) September 12, 2018

And LAUD the effect Trump has had. Out of DESPERATION & PANIC for the DESTRUCTION of the Soul of our country. But you don’t want to look at THAT part of the equation. Because then you’d have to admit you were dead WRONG running around bellowing that HRC was more dangerous than — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) September 12, 2018

“Only a self righteous, narcissist would continue to spout off and not - in the face of Americans’ pain and agony -be contrite and apologize for your part in this catastrophe,” Messing concluded. “But, you do you Susan.”

Trump. Only a self righteous, narcissist would continue to spout off and not - in the face of Americans’ pain and agony -be contrite and apologize for your part in this catastrophe. But, you do you Susan. — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) September 12, 2018

Sarandon responded to Messing, writing, “Debs, before you get yourself all self-righteous try clicking on the video and listening to what I actually say, not @Variety's clickbait headline, which btw has no quotation marks. That’s a clue…”

Debs, before you get yourself all self-righteous try clicking on the video and listening to what I actually say, not @Variety's clickbait headline, which btw has no quotation marks. That’s a clue... https://t.co/pAIxBDNW5G — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) September 12, 2018

Their spat dates back to the 2016 election where Messing supported Hillary Clinton and Sarandon rallied behind Bernie Sanders.

“I did not intend or expect it to become anything the media would be interested in,” Messing told ET of their feud in 2016. “But having said that, I think from my point of view, the politics was always at the forefront of conversation.”

Sarandon has also addressed her numerous exchanges with Messing in the past, making her own statement on Watch What Happens Live last year.

"She’s not very well informed and so sometimes she gets in areas that she really hasn’t thought through, maybe? She’s Trumpian a little bit like that," Sarandon said at the time. "So, I don’t have anything against her personally. I just sometimes I have to say, 'But you don’t have the information.'"

Watch the video below for more on Messing:

RELATED CONTENT:

Debra Messing Reignites Twitter Feud With Susan Sarandon Over Donald Trump Comment

Debra Messing Gets Candid on 'Will & Grace' Not Getting An Emmy Nod (Exclusive)

David Schwimmer to Play Debra Messing's Love Interest on 'Will & Grace'

Related Gallery