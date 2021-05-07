As if a new album and docuseries wasn't enough, Demi Lovato is giving Lovatics another treat -- two previously unreleased songs from her Tell Me You Love Me album.

The songs "Smoke & Mirrors" and "Ready For Ya" were unexpectedly dropped at midnight on Friday.

In "Smoke & Mirrors" Lovato wonders if her former partner truly cared for her.

"So tell me did you ever really love me/ Did you ever really want me now that I see you clearer," she sings. "I wonder was I ever really happy/ didn't get the chance to ask me now that I see you clearer/ Was it just smoke and mirrors?"

And in "Ready For Ya" Lovato reflects on a romance that hit at the wrong time.

"Didn't know what I wanted/ Could have had it and lost it all one day," she sings before transitioning into the chorus.

"I wasn't ready for ya, ready for ya/ Then you came in like I adore ya," she sings. "You caught me coming off the back of another mistake/ But it was all I could make."

Last month, Lovato released her latest album, Dancing With the Devil... The Art of Starting Over, as well as her raw four-part docuseries, Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil. Watch the clip below for more.

