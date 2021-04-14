Demi Lovato is singing to the squirrels during her backyard Tiny Desk (Home) concert for NPR. The at-home concert was recorded on a sunny day in the singer's Los Angeles backyard, filled with greenery, guitars and of course, her furry friends.

Lovato kicked off the performance with a stripped-down rendition of her 2017 track, "Tell Me You Love Me," accompanied by Steven "Styles" Rodriguez on the keyboard.

Before moving on to the title tracks, "The Art Of Starting Over" and "Dancing With The Devil" from her newly released album, Dancing With The Devil...The Art Of Starting Over, Lovato took a moment to share her excitement about performing from home.

"I am super excited to be filming this outside, because I'm really, really excited about the weather changing," Lovato gushed. "Spring is my second favorite and summer is my absolute favorite season, so I'm really happy to be out in the bright, sunny California sun."

While we can't see the singer's squirrels, she was sure to give them a little shout-out and share that they've developed quite the bond.

"My squirrels are out here. You can't see, but I have now taught them how to eat from my hand and that's a big accomplishment," the singer shares. "So, I just wanted to let you know, that was what was on my mind, and I'm happy to be here." Lovato thanked NPR before diving back into the music.

Earlier this month, Lovato re-enacted her 2018 near-fatal overdose for the "Dancing With The Devil" music video.

Lovato speaks in depth about her overdose and struggles with addiction in her YouTube docuseries, Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil, but actually recreating it was a new challenge, she explained on Instagram.

"Creating the music video for #DancingWithTheDevil was not the easiest shoot I’ve ever done… 🤍," she wrote of the video, which shows her in a hospital bed and other powerful scenes. "I create my art to heal, and to inspire others. I’m here today and I’m happy you are too."

