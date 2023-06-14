Demi Lovato is explaining one notable change to her pronouns. In an interview with GQ Spain, which was translated from Spanish to English, the "Confident" singer opens up about adapting the she/her pronouns again after coming out as non-binary in 2021 and initially stating she would identify with only they/them pronouns.

"I constantly had to educate people and explain why I identified with those pronouns. It was absolutely exhausting," Lovato says of making the change back to she/her. "I just got tired. But for that very reason I know that it is important to continue spreading the word."

In 2022, Lovato shared that she once again would go by she/her pronouns in addition to they/them. In her official social medias bios, the 30-year-old singer has both.

Lovato tells the magazine that she is still confident in how she identifies. However, she feels the need for more public spaces to help her -- and others -- navigate the world more freely.

"I face this every day. For example, in public toilets. Having to access the women's bathroom, even though I don't completely identify with it. I would feel more comfortable in a genderless bathroom," the "Cool For the Summer" singer says. "Or it also happens when filling out forms, such as government documents or any other where you have to specify your gender. You only have two options, male and female, and I feel like none of that makes sense to me. I see myself conditioned to choose a woman because there are no more. I think this has to change. Hopefully with time there will be more options."

Lovato is vocal about bringing awareness to the injustices felt by members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

"It will be worth it as long as there are people who tell me that I am an inspiration to them or that I have helped them learn more about themselves and feel more comfortable in their skin," she shares. "That's the most meaningful thing to me. There are queer couples who have gotten engaged at my concerts and that's really special."

For her, it's all about creating a "safe space" for her and others.

"The safe space that I have created in the industry is proof of the safe space that I have also created in my life," she tells GQ Spain. "And I think that no matter what sector you are in, you have to be comfortable to evolve. I've spent years selecting the right people and I've finally found my tribe."

At the start of June, which kicked off Pride, Lovato had an inspiring message for her fans.

"HAPPY PRIDE MONTH BB'S!!! I'm so happy to celebrate our LGBTQIA+ community, today and everyday!!" she wrote. "As a nonbinary queer person, I couldn't be more proud to be a part of this community that is the epitome of resilience, excellence and joy."

Lovato added, "And for any and everyone navigating their sexual orientation and gender journey, know that you are all extraordinary and exactly who you’re supposed to be. Don't let anyone tell you otherwise."

