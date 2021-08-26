Demi Lovato Gets Large New Hand Tattoo -- See the Song Lyrics!
Demi Lovato is immortalizing song lyrics, just not their own! The 29-year-old "Anyone" singer took to their Instagram Story on Wednesday to show off the large new hand tattoo from celebrity artist Dr. Woo.
The lyrics come from the group Beautiful Chorus' song, "Infinite Universe." They read, "Love will live forever in the infinite universe."
Surrounding the words are tiny stars and planets.
"THANK YOU @_dr_wood_ for making exactly what I asked for!!!! It's perfect!!!," Lovato captioned the pic.
On Lovato's other hand is a large lion tattoo they got back in 2017, which they also showed off in a new photo shoot.
"Made some magic 📸 w @angelokritikos yesterday 💖" Lovato captioned the pics of themselves in a turtleneck rainbow-striped top with sparkly nails.
For more from Lovato, watch the clip below:
