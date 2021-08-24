Demi Lovato Poses in Their 'Birthday Suit' While Vacationing in the Maldives
No more melon cakes on birthdays, but Demi Lovato is definitely in support of birthday suits! The "Melon Cake" singer rang in their 29th birthday with a picturesque trip to the Maldives.
"Alexa, play Birthday Suit by @duckwrth 🌊🐬🦋 (📸: @libbykelter)," Lovato captioned a series of pics and videos where they are posing in a white, see-through, one-piece swimsuit.
In one clip, Lovato poses on the edge of an infinity pool before rolling into the water laughing.
Comedian Chelsea Handler liked the photos, commenting, "Nice tush."
And Drew Barrymore also supported Lovato, writing, "Holy wow so heavenly beautiful."
Back in 2019, Lovato opened up about their struggles with body image after posting an unedited bikini pic.
"This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!!" they wrote at the time. "I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited - and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me. This is what I got."
In honor of their birthday over the weekend, Lovato released the music video for their celebratory song, "Melon Cake." The song tackles Lovato's struggles with eating disorders and past management controlling what the singer consumed.
