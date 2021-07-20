Demi Lovato Opens Up About Filming Their First Sex Scene

Demi Lovato is feeling body-confident and proud! The singer took to Instagram Tuesday to share a sultry selfie from a sex scene they filmed for an upcoming project. Lovato said while the sex scene doesn't show much, they felt confident and sexy on set and decided to celebrate the "little wins," by posting the body-positive photo.

"Had to film a sex scene today. My first one! I had a little anxiety going into it but the cast and crew were so professional and easy to work with, it calmed me down immediately. Then, I thought about how proud I am for being able to feel comfortable enough in my skin to do that. I rarely ever showed my arms before.. now I’m in this!! (Granted, it barely shows anything BUT STILL)," Lovato said about the satin black bra and shorts they wore for the scene.

They continued, "I don’t always feel good in my skin, so when I do, AND I feel sexy enough to post - I do just that! It’s important to celebrate the little wins. Yay for this random burst of body confidence and yay for awkward hilarious sex 😂🖤."

Lovato shared more snaps from the set on their Instagram Story, including the name of their character, Teddy.

"Meet Teddy," Lovato wrote alongside the photo from their trailer.

The "Dancing With the Devil" singer rocked a pixie cut and a black-and-pink zebra striped shirt with black pants, while they posed for the pic.

Lovato also shared a selfie showing off their cleavage in a white robe ahead of filming their first sex scene. "About to film my first sex scene," they said on their Story. No other details about the project were revealed and it's unclear whether the scene is for a movie or TV show.

Lovato will be hosting their own show, The Demi Lovato Show, on Roku, later this month. Each 10-minute episode of The Demi Lovato Show will feature a special guest and will cover a range of topics including activism, feminism, gender identity, sex and body positivity, mental health and even interplanetary visitors. Guests for the series have yet to be announced.

