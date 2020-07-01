Demi Lovato is in mourning. The "I Love Me" singer revealed Wednesday that her grandfather died after a lengthy illness.

Lovato took to Instagram to pay tribute to her late grandfather, and she shared a slideshow of snapshots from different points in his life as part of her memorial post.

"Woke up to the news that my Grandpa Perry passed away early this morning," Lovato, 27, wrote alongside the photos. "He’s been sick for a couple years now so although I’m relieved he is out of pain, it still hurts to think our family won’t get to say goodbye with a proper funeral for a while. But that’s the reality during this pandemic."

The singer reflected on how her grandfather "loved God FIERCELY" and said that he was "one of the best preachers I’ve ever had the honor in witnessing spread the word of God."

"I love you Grandpa," she concluded. "I’m sorry we didn’t take more pictures together but I have so many memories to make me smile until we meet again someday. Rest easy. Love you."

The photos in the slideshow post include a throwback pic to her grandfather's younger years, showing him smiling and reading from a Bible, as well as a photo of him giving Lovato a kiss on the cheek at a public event.

Lovato also shared a photo of him preaching from behind a pulpit and what appears to be a photo from a birthday celebration, showing her grandpa in a party hat.

Lovato's mom, Dianna De La Garza, also paid tribute on Instagram, writing, "Sure am gonna miss you, Chief. I’m broken-hearted but happy that you’re no longer suffering here on earth. You were the best Daddy in the whole world. I’ll love you forever."

