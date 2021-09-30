Demi Lovato Says They Have Been Living 'As Loudly As Possible' Since Coming Out as Non-Binary
Demi Lovato is continuing to live their truth. The 29-year-old "Sorry Not Sorry" singer appeared on Thursday's Today show where they discussed their transformative year, coming out as non-binary and taking some time to get to know themselves better.
"I've been doing very well. I had a lot of time during quarantine to self reflect and learn a lot about who I am," Lovato told Hoda Kotb. "I came out as non-binary in May and ever since then, it's just felt like my truth has been living my life as loudly as possible without a care in the world."
Lovato came out as non-binary on the debut episode of their podcast, 4D With Demi Lovato, back in May. The GRAMMY nominee went on to further explain the non-binary label as personally feeling, "equally as masculine as I am feminine."
They shared that it has nothing to do with dress.
"I may be wearing a dress and heels right now, but I don't identify as just a woman or just a man," Lovato clarified. "I identify as both. But I do have a lot of grace and understanding for people who maybe misuse my pronouns. I still mess up sometimes."
Of their sexual orientation, Lovato added, "I identify as pansexual. I'm attracted to human beings and it doesn't matter what you identify as. I just don't hold myself back from sharing my love with anybody."
Lately, Lovato is focused on their new project, the Peacock series, Unidentified With Demi Lovato, in which the former child star, their best friend, Matthew Scott Montgomery, and their sister, Dallas Lovato, search for extraterrestrial life.
Lovato recently spoke with ET about why the project is so close to their heart.
"I feel like it’s so important also to talk about this because it raises our consciousness," Lovato told ET. "It expands our consciousness and that is what we have to do in order to make this world a better place."
