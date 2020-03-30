Demi Lovato is hoping her empowering ballad, "Skyscraper," will continue to inspire people during these difficult times. The 27-year-old singer appeared on Sunday night's Fox Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America, where she played the piano while singing her moving hit song from 2011.

As Lovato sang the lyrics, "skies are crying, I am watching, catching teardrops in my hands," images of eerily empty city streets flashed on the screen beside her.

The concert was held to raise money for Feeding America and First Responder Children's Foundation, which are helping with the coronavirus outbreak, as well as to encourage fans to stay home and flatten the curve.

Demi Lovato delivers a beautiful performance of her 2011 hit "Skyscraper" on the piano. #iHeartConcertonFOX#iHeartLivingRoomConcertpic.twitter.com/rHWpEFqfay — The Pop Hub (@ThePopHub) March 30, 2020

"When tragedy knocks our neighbors down, we extend our hands to help them up," the singer said ahead of Sunday night's performance. "When sorrow strikes any one of us, we do our best to power through. We can only use the love we have to ease the pain. We are strong, we are decent, we will rise and stand tall. And nothing, absolutely nothing can tear us down."

For more on what Lovato's been up to in quarantine, watch the clip below:

