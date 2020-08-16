News

Demi Moore Commemorates Daughter Rumer Willis' 32nd Birthday With Throwback Snapshots

By Zach Seemayer‍
Demi Moore and Rumer Willis
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Demi Moore is celebrating her daughter's special day. The actress took to Instagram to commemorate Rumer Willis' 32nd birthday on Sunday.

Moore took her fans on a walk down memory lane with a slideshow of throwback photos taken through the years, beginning with a black-and-white snapshot showing the proud mom holding her little girl in her arms when she was a baby.

"Words can not do justice to the love, gratitude and joy I have for you," Moore captioned the post. "You are a magnificent woman but you will always be my baby..."

Moore added, "You changed my life and gave it meaning beyond anything I had ever known. Happy Birthday, Rumer Glenn! I love you forever and a day❤️"

The slideshow also included a photo of Rumer in a houndstooth jacket, sweater vest and an elf-cap, as well as a photo of a young Rumer hugging her mom while Moore wore nothing but lingerie on the set of her 1996 film Striptease.

Rumer's sisters Tallulah and Scout -- whom Moore shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis -- also honored their sister's birthday with fun Instagram posts.

"Rumer is my best friend. I have the privilege of sitting next to her outside right now so let me just narrate what I am seeing: She is in the deep splendor of her 32 year, radiating the ultimate glow that comes from being a genuinely good person and being committed to always growing and learning about herself in service to emanating ever more compassion, love and grace," Scout wrote, alongside a slideshow of different throwback pics.

"Her being my big sister means that I’ve never had a minute of my life without her, and I wouldn’t want it any other way," Scout added. "I just LOVE you so much @rumerwillis, so now i am gonna log off and tell you all of that in person."

View this post on Instagram

Rumer is my best friend. I have the privilege of sitting next to her outside right now so let me just narrate what I am seeing: She is in the deep splendor of her 32 year, radiating the ultimate glow that comes from being a genuinely good person and being committed to always growing and learning about herself in service to emanating ever more compassion, love and grace. She is fully swathed in gauzy cotton with long Gorgina hair, a crown atop her head that reads “it’s my birthday” enjoying her special day as only a Leo can! I’m so lucky, Rumer is my best friend, so lucky that she is my big sister, so lucky that she has always looked out for me and taught me how to walk through the world. Her being my big sister means that I’ve never had a minute of my life without her, and I wouldn’t want it any other way. I just LOVE you so much @rumerwillis, so now i am gonna log off and tell you all of that in person

A post shared by Scout laRue Willis (@scoutlaruewillis) on

Meanwhile, Tallulah shared a photo of the three sisters standing together in matching yellow gowns near a lake, and wrote in the caption, "We love our Rue."

View this post on Instagram

we love our Rue

A post shared by tallulah (@buuski) on

Rumer also reflected on her birthday, which she said was "one of the most special celebrations of my birth I have ever had."

"I am so excited for this year, my own personal New Years. This year I set the intention to let go of anything and everything that no longer serves me and trust that the universe is setting me up to have the life I have always dreamed of," Rumer wrote on Instagram, alongside a handful of photos showing how she commemorated her special day.

View this post on Instagram

32 years ago I entered this world and I can say today has been one of the most special celebrations of my birth I have ever had. I feel more like myself than I ever had, feel more love for myself than I have ever had and so much gratitude for this beautiful place I get to spend this day and the magical and wonderful people I am sharing it with. @scoutlaruewillis made a palace of my usual morning reading nook, i forced everyone to do laughter yoga, had a delicious brunch with all my favorite foods, I dressed the boys up in my favorite @shopdoen dresses and we played croquet, @buuski had everyone share their hopes and intentions for me this next year, we are frolicking in the river like the water babies we have always been and listening to great music basking in the sun. I am so excited for this year, my own personal New Years. This year I set the intention to let go of anything and everything that no longer serves me and trust that the universe is setting me up to have the life I have always dreamed of....I’m bringing chickens. For those of you who I don’t get to share my day with, I am endlessly grateful for your love and support. The way you all love me helps me love myself. I am so grateful for you.

A post shared by Rumer Willis (@rumerwillis) on

"For those of you who I don’t get to share my day with, I am endlessly grateful for your love and support," she added. "The way you all love me helps me love myself. I am so grateful for you."

RELATED CONTENT:

Emma Heming Willis Celebrates B-Day With Husband Bruce and Demi Moore

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore Share a Quarantine Dance -- and Daughter Rumer Can't Stop Laughing

Rumer Willis Opens Up About Her Mysterious Month-Long Illness