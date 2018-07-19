Denis Ten, Olympic Bronze Medalist in Figure Skating, Dies After Being Stabbed in Kazakhstan

Olympic figure skater Denis Ten, 25, died Thursday after being stabbed in the thigh in Kazakhstan, according to BBC News. The Olympian, who won a bronze medal in Sochi in 2014, was reportedly stabbed in Almaty when two men tried to steal his car mirrors. According to BBC News, Ten died of his wounds three hours later after being rushed to a hospital.

"Unfortunately, he is not with us anymore," a Kazakh government spokesman said, per BBC.

Tributes poured out from the figure skating world upon the news of Ten's death.

My skating friend, @Tenis_Den, passed away today. He was so kind to everyone and a huge inspiration to me and so many other people. Murdered in the streets of Kazakhstan. Denis, thank you for showing us how to be a champion. Your time with us was way too short. Love you forever. — Adam Rippon (@Adaripp) July 19, 2018

The ISU is deeply saddened by the news from media in Kazakhstan announcing the passing of Figure Skater Denis Ten. Our heartfelt condolences go out to Denis' family, friends and fans across the world. pic.twitter.com/1w7Isb9HJC — ISU Figure Skating (@ISU_Figure) July 19, 2018

The Kazakhstan Olympic Committee has confirmed that Olympic figure skater Denis Ten, bronze medallist at Sochi 2014, has died. He was 25.



Our thoughts are with his family, friends and the figure skating community. pic.twitter.com/p65VRpvpOG — Olympic Channel (@olympicchannel) July 19, 2018

We are shocked and saddened by the news of Denis Ten’s tragic passing. Our deepest condolences go out to Denis’ family and friends, and the worldwide skating family. pic.twitter.com/qqJRJ1KsvK — Skate Canada / Patinage Canada (@SkateCanada) July 19, 2018

Completely devastated by the passing of Denis Ten. He was as bright and kind as he was talented. This is such an incredible loss and tragedy. My heart is with his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/pXGB2OdvYg — Johnny Weir (@JohnnyGWeir) July 19, 2018

So sad to hear of Denis Ten's tragic passing. He was as kind as he was talented. It was an honour to share the ice with him. You will be greatly missed, Denis. — Scott Moir (@ScottMoir) July 19, 2018

Ten competed in three Olympic Games: Vancouver in 2010, Sochi in 2014 and Pyeongchang in 2018. He finished 27th in the most recent edition of the Games.

"Denis Ten was an incredible figure skater, the legend of our sport, our pride," said the minister of culture and sport of Kazakhstan Arystanbek Mukhamediuly, via BBC. "This is an unthinkable tragedy and irreparable loss."

Ten was the only representative of Kazakhstan to medal in Sochi, and he's the only Kazakh figure skater to net a medal in the Olympics. He was Kazakhstan's official ambassador for the "Almaty 2022" Olympic bid as well.

Ten was also a two-time World Championship medalist, picking up a silver medal in 2013 in London and a bronze medal in 2015 in Shanghai.

