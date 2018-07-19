Denis Ten, Olympic Bronze Medalist in Figure Skating, Dies After Being Stabbed in Kazakhstan
Olympic figure skater Denis Ten, 25, died Thursday after being stabbed in the thigh in Kazakhstan, according to BBC News. The Olympian, who won a bronze medal in Sochi in 2014, was reportedly stabbed in Almaty when two men tried to steal his car mirrors. According to BBC News, Ten died of his wounds three hours later after being rushed to a hospital.
"Unfortunately, he is not with us anymore," a Kazakh government spokesman said, per BBC.
Tributes poured out from the figure skating world upon the news of Ten's death.
Ten competed in three Olympic Games: Vancouver in 2010, Sochi in 2014 and Pyeongchang in 2018. He finished 27th in the most recent edition of the Games.
"Denis Ten was an incredible figure skater, the legend of our sport, our pride," said the minister of culture and sport of Kazakhstan Arystanbek Mukhamediuly, via BBC. "This is an unthinkable tragedy and irreparable loss."
Ten was the only representative of Kazakhstan to medal in Sochi, and he's the only Kazakh figure skater to net a medal in the Olympics. He was Kazakhstan's official ambassador for the "Almaty 2022" Olympic bid as well.
Ten was also a two-time World Championship medalist, picking up a silver medal in 2013 in London and a bronze medal in 2015 in Shanghai.
This story originally appeared on CBS Sports on Thursday, July 19, 2018 at at 11:00 a.m. ET
