Nancy Sinatra Sr., First Wife of Frank Sinatra, Dead at 101

Rest in peace, Nancy Sinatra Sr.

The mother of three and first wife of singing legend Frank Sinatra died on Friday. She was 101.

Her daughter, Nancy Sinatra Jr., confirmed the news on Twitter. "My mother passed away peacefully tonight at the age of 101," she wrote. "She was a blessing and the light of my life. Godspeed, Momma. Thank you for everything."

No cause of death was given. Frank and Nancy married in February 1939, before his singing career took off. The two had three children together, Nancy, Frank Sinatra Jr. and Tina Sinatra. They separated in 1950.

My mother passed away peacefully tonight at the age of 101. She was a blessing and the light of my life. Godspeed, Momma. Thank you for everything. 😢💙 — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) July 14, 2018

The family shared a tribute page with fans following the news of her death. A black-and-white photo of Nancy was accompanied with the following message, "Godspeed, Momma and thank you for everything you did for us and for the world." Sinatra's hit song, "She's Funny That Way," plays in the background.

The sad news comes after Hollywood has said goodbye to several public figures in recent months including Anthony Bourdain, Joe Jackson, Kate Spade, Margot Kidder, Avicii, Barbara Bush, David Cassidy, Tom Petty, Hugh Hefner, and more.

