Derek Hough is heading to Las Vegas, and can't wait to be back onstage doing what he loves most: performing live!

While guest co-hosting Entertainment Tonight on Monday, the 36-year-old dancer teased what fans can expect from his upcoming residency, Derek Hough: No Limit, which kicks off Sept. 22 at The Summit Showroom at the Venetian Resort.

"Man, I am so excited," Hough raved to ET's Kevin Frazier. "Last year, it was all about performing and entertaining people digitally, for obvious reasons. But now I'm getting back onstage and doing what I do best and what I love to do is performing live."

"It's gonna be a great show. Live music, I have a live band, incredible dancers," he teased. "And if you've been to one of my shows, you already know, the energy. And there's a lot of pent-up energy that's gonna be out there on that stage. I'm excited."

Hough, who is making history as the first artist to perform at the Venetian's new showroom, added that the venue is epic, with "not a bad seat in the house."

"It's so good, it's just such a great room," he shared. "I've seen renderings of the set, the lighting and the LED screens. My show's going to feel huge in that room, so I'm really really excited about that."

Hough also revealed the advice he received from his World of Dance co-star, Jennifer Lopez, who is no stranger to Sin City. The singer previously performed her own residency show, Jennifer Lopez: All I Have, at Planet Hollywood.

"She gave me some good advice. Her MO is hustle, right? It's like, 'Make sure you hustle. Make sure you keep people out there seeing the show and you're working,'" Hough said. "She's great. She goes hard in her show. She goes hard in everything."

Hough told ET that he would love to have Lopez perform during one of his shows if she's up for it. He's also hoping to extend the opportunity to others in his inner circle, including his sister, Julianne Hough.

"Hearing about the Rat Pack and what they used to do, they'd be like, 'Oh hey, there's our friend, let's have him up and sing.' I like that idea," he shared. "So I think I'm gonna leave a space in the show open for, you know, if I have Andy Grammer get up, or my sister, or Lindsey Stirling, or Ne-Yo."

In addition to his Vegas residency, Hough is gearing up for season 30 of Dancing With the Stars, premiering Sept. 20 on ABC. He'll be returning as a judge alongside Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba.

"I'm not sure if there's going to be an audience yet, but I really hope there is," Hough said, when asked about whether COVID-19 protocols will still be in place. "But with that said, I think that we did a great job last season keeping the energy in the room without an audience."

"I'm excited," he continued. "Len's going to be back, judging with us in person. It's season 30, who would have thought? It's such an epic and huge milestone for the show. I'm really looking forward to it."

As for celebrities Hough is hoping will compete in the ballroom this season?

"There's so many people I think that could be great on the show. Because I've been in the TikTok world a little bit this past year, it would be cool to see maybe one of the D'Amelio sisters," he said, referring to Charli and Dixie D'Amelio. "I think Charli would crush it. She would be unbelievable, without a doubt."

Watch the video below for more on DWTS, and find ticket information for Derek Hough: No Limit here.

RELATED CONTENT:

Carrie Ann Inaba Shares Her Excitement About Returning to 'DWTS'

Lindsay Arnold on Whether She Wants to Return to 'DWTS'

'Dancing With the Stars' Pros Share Their Hopes for Season 30

Lindsay Arnold Teases If She'll Return to 'DWTS' for Season 30 (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Lindsay Arnold Teases If She'll Return to 'DWTS' for Season 30 (Exclusive)

Related Gallery