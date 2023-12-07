Derek Hough's Wife Hayley Erbert Hospitalized for Cranial Hematoma

Derek Hough's wife, Hayley Erbert, suffered a medical emergency.

On Thursday, the Dancing With the Stars judge took to Instagram to share the news.

"At the end of last night's tour performance in Washington D.C., my wife Hayley became disoriented and was taken to the hospital," the note read. "She was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniectomy. She is in stable condition."

Hough continued, "I want to thank the first responders and medical personnel who have cared for and continue to care for her. I ask for your prayers and positivity at this time."

According to the Mayo Clinic, a cranial hematoma is "a collection of blood within the skull. It's usually caused by a blood vessel that bursts in the brain. It may also be caused by trauma such as a car accident or fall. The blood may collect in the brain tissue or underneath the skull, pressing on the brain. Some head injuries, such as one that causes only a short period of unconsciousness, can be minor. However, an intracranial hematoma is potentially life-threatening. It usually requires immediate treatment. This might include surgery to remove the blood."

Hough did not share any further details on Erbert's condition.

The husband-and-wife dance duo is currently on the Spectacular Symphony of Dance Tour. The next show was scheduled for Thursday, in Virginia Beach, Virginia. There's no word if the show will go one.

Hough, 38, and Erbert, 29, tied the knot in August. In September, ET spoke with Hough -- who was fresh off of his romantic Italian honeymoon -- and he flashed his shiny new accessory.

"Yeah, I kept the bling on the inside -- like my heart," Hough gushed about his wedding band that includes two diamonds in honor of him and his new wife. "It's true, look at it."

